Sep 18, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops waves to fans during Cat Walk before the game against the Chattanooga Mocs at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Kentucky Wildcats (3-0, 0-0 SEC) are 5-point favorites when they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-1, 0-0 SEC) in a SEC matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Williams-Brice Stadium. The contest has a 48.5-point over/under.

Odds for Kentucky vs. South Carolina

Favorite Spread Total Kentucky -5 48.5

Over/Under Insights

Kentucky and its opponents have combined to go over 48.5 points in all three games this season.

The two teams combine to score 62.3 points per game, 13.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 39.3 points per game, 9.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Wildcats and their opponents have scored an average of 53.0 points per game in 2021, 4.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 48.5-point over/under for this game is 3.5 points below the 52.0 points per game average total in Gamecocks games this season.

Kentucky Stats and Trends

Kentucky has two wins against the spread in three games this season.

The Wildcats have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 5 points or more (in three chances).

Kentucky's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

The Wildcats average 17.0 more points per game (36.0) than the Gamecocks allow (19.0).

Kentucky is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 19.0 points.

The Wildcats rack up 188.6 more yards per game (476.3) than the Gamecocks give up per outing (287.7).

When Kentucky amasses more than 287.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over eight times this season, one more turnover than the Gamecocks have forced (7).

South Carolina Stats and Trends

South Carolina has two wins against the spread in three games this season.

This season, the Gamecocks won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 5 points or more.

The Gamecocks rack up 6.0 more points per game (26.3) than the Wildcats surrender (20.3).

The Gamecocks rack up 84.0 more yards per game (358.7) than the Wildcats allow per contest (274.7).

When South Carolina totals more than 274.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Gamecocks have turned the ball over six times this season, four more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (2).

Season Stats