The Kentucky Wildcats (3-0, 0-0 SEC) are 5-point favorites when they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-1, 0-0 SEC) in a SEC matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Williams-Brice Stadium. The contest has a 48.5-point over/under.
Odds for Kentucky vs. South Carolina
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Kentucky
-5
48.5
Over/Under Insights
- Kentucky and its opponents have combined to go over 48.5 points in all three games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 62.3 points per game, 13.8 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 39.3 points per game, 9.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Wildcats and their opponents have scored an average of 53.0 points per game in 2021, 4.5 more than Saturday's total.
- The 48.5-point over/under for this game is 3.5 points below the 52.0 points per game average total in Gamecocks games this season.
Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Kentucky has two wins against the spread in three games this season.
- The Wildcats have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 5 points or more (in three chances).
- Kentucky's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).
- The Wildcats average 17.0 more points per game (36.0) than the Gamecocks allow (19.0).
- Kentucky is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 19.0 points.
- The Wildcats rack up 188.6 more yards per game (476.3) than the Gamecocks give up per outing (287.7).
- When Kentucky amasses more than 287.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over eight times this season, one more turnover than the Gamecocks have forced (7).
South Carolina Stats and Trends
- South Carolina has two wins against the spread in three games this season.
- This season, the Gamecocks won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 5 points or more.
- The Gamecocks rack up 6.0 more points per game (26.3) than the Wildcats surrender (20.3).
- The Gamecocks rack up 84.0 more yards per game (358.7) than the Wildcats allow per contest (274.7).
- When South Carolina totals more than 274.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Gamecocks have turned the ball over six times this season, four more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (2).
Season Stats
|Kentucky
|Stats
|South Carolina
36.0
Avg. Points Scored
26.3
20.3
Avg. Points Allowed
19.0
476.3
Avg. Total Yards
358.7
274.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
287.7
8
Giveaways
6
2
Takeaways
7