Oddsmakers give the Las Vegas Raiders (2-0) the advantage on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Miami Dolphins (1-1). Las Vegas is favored by 4 points. The contest has a 44.5-point over/under.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Raiders vs. Dolphins
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Raiders
-4
44.5
Over/under insights
- Las Vegas and its opponent combined to score over 44.5 points, the current matchup's total, in 15 of 16 games last year.
- Last season, nine of Miami's 16 games had a combined total of more than 44.5 points scored.
- These teams averaged a combined 52.4 points per game a season ago, 7.9 more points than the over/under of 44.5 set for this game.
- The Raiders and the Dolphins saw their opponents average a combined 6.5 more points per game last season than the point total of 44.5 set for this matchup.
- The Raiders' average point total in outings last year was 50.8, 6.3 points higher than the over/under in this game.
- The average point total for the Dolphins in 2020 was 2.2 points higher than this game's over/under.
Raiders stats and trends
- Las Vegas covered eight times in 16 matchups with a spread last season.
- The Raiders were favored by 4 points or more last season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Last season, 13 of Las Vegas' games went over the point total.
- The Raiders averaged 27.1 points per game last year, six more than the Dolphins gave up per matchup (21.1).
- Las Vegas was 7-5 against the spread and 7-5 overall in games when it scored over 21.1 points last season.
- The Raiders averaged only 15.4 more yards per game (383.3) than the Dolphins gave up per contest (367.9) last season.
- In games that Las Vegas churned out more than 367.9 yards last year, the team was 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall.
- Last year the Raiders had 26 turnovers, three fewer than the Dolphins had takeaways (29).
- Click over to SISportsbook and get the latest odds on this matchup.
Dolphins stats and trends
- Miami compiled an 11-5-0 record against the spread last year.
- The Dolphins covered the spread four times last season (4-2 ATS) when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.
- A total of seven of Miami's games last season went over the point total.
- The Dolphins averaged 25.3 points per game last year, 4.6 fewer than the Raiders gave up (29.9).
- Miami was 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall last year when the team recorded more than 29.9 points.
- The Dolphins collected 50.1 fewer yards per game (339) than the Raiders gave up per outing (389.1) last year.
- In games that Miami piled up over 389.1 yards last season, the team was 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- The Dolphins turned the ball over 20 times last year, five more turnovers than the Raiders forced (15).
Home and road insights
- Las Vegas was 2-6 overall, and 4-4 against the spread, at home last year.
- Last season, Las Vegas went over the total in seven of eight games at home.
- Raiders home games last season averaged 51.5 total points, 7.0 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).
- In away games last season, Miami was 4-4 against the spread, and 5-3 overall.
- Away from home, the Dolphins had one win ATS (1-1) as 4-point underdogs or more.
- Miami went over the total in four of eight away games last season.
- Dolphins away games last season averaged 46.8 total points, 2.3 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).
Powered by Data Skrive.