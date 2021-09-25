Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr leaves the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 26-17 at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the Las Vegas Raiders (2-0) the advantage on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Miami Dolphins (1-1). Las Vegas is favored by 4 points. The contest has a 44.5-point over/under.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Raiders vs. Dolphins

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Raiders -4 44.5

Over/under insights

Las Vegas and its opponent combined to score over 44.5 points, the current matchup's total, in 15 of 16 games last year.

Last season, nine of Miami's 16 games had a combined total of more than 44.5 points scored.

These teams averaged a combined 52.4 points per game a season ago, 7.9 more points than the over/under of 44.5 set for this game.

The Raiders and the Dolphins saw their opponents average a combined 6.5 more points per game last season than the point total of 44.5 set for this matchup.

The Raiders' average point total in outings last year was 50.8, 6.3 points higher than the over/under in this game.

The average point total for the Dolphins in 2020 was 2.2 points higher than this game's over/under.

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas covered eight times in 16 matchups with a spread last season.

The Raiders were favored by 4 points or more last season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Last season, 13 of Las Vegas' games went over the point total.

The Raiders averaged 27.1 points per game last year, six more than the Dolphins gave up per matchup (21.1).

Las Vegas was 7-5 against the spread and 7-5 overall in games when it scored over 21.1 points last season.

The Raiders averaged only 15.4 more yards per game (383.3) than the Dolphins gave up per contest (367.9) last season.

In games that Las Vegas churned out more than 367.9 yards last year, the team was 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Last year the Raiders had 26 turnovers, three fewer than the Dolphins had takeaways (29).

Click over to SISportsbook and get the latest odds on this matchup.

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami compiled an 11-5-0 record against the spread last year.

The Dolphins covered the spread four times last season (4-2 ATS) when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.

A total of seven of Miami's games last season went over the point total.

The Dolphins averaged 25.3 points per game last year, 4.6 fewer than the Raiders gave up (29.9).

Miami was 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall last year when the team recorded more than 29.9 points.

The Dolphins collected 50.1 fewer yards per game (339) than the Raiders gave up per outing (389.1) last year.

In games that Miami piled up over 389.1 yards last season, the team was 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Dolphins turned the ball over 20 times last year, five more turnovers than the Raiders forced (15).

Home and road insights

Las Vegas was 2-6 overall, and 4-4 against the spread, at home last year.

Last season, Las Vegas went over the total in seven of eight games at home.

Raiders home games last season averaged 51.5 total points, 7.0 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

In away games last season, Miami was 4-4 against the spread, and 5-3 overall.

Away from home, the Dolphins had one win ATS (1-1) as 4-point underdogs or more.

Miami went over the total in four of eight away games last season.

Dolphins away games last season averaged 46.8 total points, 2.3 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.