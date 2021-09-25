Sep 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) yells to his team during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Rams win 24-21. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) are favored by only 1 point against the Los Angeles Rams (2-0) on Sunday, September 26, 2021. The game has an over/under of 55.5 points.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Rams

Favorite Spread Total Buccaneers -1 55.5

Over/under insights

Last season, Tampa Bay's games went over 55.5 points scored, its current matchup's point total, seven (out of 20) times.

Last season, three of Los Angeles' 18 games had a combined total higher than 55.5 points scored.

These teams averaged a combined 54.1 points per game a season ago, 1.4 fewer points than the over/under of 55.5 set for this game.

Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 40.7 points per game last season, 14.8 fewer than the over/under in this game.

The Buccaneers' average point total in outings last year was 49.3, 6.2 points less than the total in this game.

Rams games in 2020 averaged a total of 47.3 points, 8.2 less than the point total in this matchup.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay compiled a 9-7-0 ATS record last year.

The Buccaneers were 7-7 ATS last season when playing as at least 1-point favorites.

Last season, nine of Tampa Bay's games went over the point total.

The Buccaneers scored 12.3 more points per game (30.8) than the Rams allowed (18.5) last year.

Tampa Bay was 12-7 against the spread and 15-4 overall last season when the team recorded over 18.5 points.

The Buccaneers averaged 102.2 more yards per game (384.1) than the Rams allowed per outing (281.9) last season.

Tampa Bay was 12-6 against the spread and 15-3 overall when the team churned out more than 281.9 yards last season.

The Buccaneers had 17 giveaways last year, while the Rams had 22 takeaways.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles covered nine times in 16 matchups with a spread last year.

When playing as at least 1-point underdogs last season, the Rams had an ATS record of 3-3.

A total of four of Los Angeles' games last year hit the over.

Last season the Rams racked up just 1.1 more points per game (23.3) than the Buccaneers surrendered (22.2).

Los Angeles was 8-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall last season when the team notched more than 22.2 points.

The Rams averaged 49.9 more yards per game (377) than the Buccaneers gave up per outing (327.1) last season.

Los Angeles was 9-3 against the spread and 9-3 overall when the team churned out more than 327.1 yards last season.

The Rams had 25 turnovers last season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Buccaneers.

Home and road insights

Los Angeles was 6-2 overall, and 5-3 against the spread, at home last year.

As 1-point underdogs or greater at home last season, the Rams were 4-3 ATS.

In eight home games last season, Los Angeles did not go over the total.

The average total in Rams home games last season was 46.9 points, 8.6 fewer than this outing's over/under (55.5).

Tampa Bay was 4-4 against the spread, and 6-2 overall, away from home last season.

Last season, as 1-point favorites or more on the road, the Buccaneers were 4-3 ATS.

Tampa Bay went over the total in five of eight away games last year.

The average total in Buccaneers away games last season was 48.4 points, 7.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (55.5).

