The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) are favored by only 1 point against the Los Angeles Rams (2-0) on Sunday, September 26, 2021. The game has an over/under of 55.5 points.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Buccaneers vs. Rams
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Buccaneers
-1
55.5
Over/under insights
- Last season, Tampa Bay's games went over 55.5 points scored, its current matchup's point total, seven (out of 20) times.
- Last season, three of Los Angeles' 18 games had a combined total higher than 55.5 points scored.
- These teams averaged a combined 54.1 points per game a season ago, 1.4 fewer points than the over/under of 55.5 set for this game.
- Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 40.7 points per game last season, 14.8 fewer than the over/under in this game.
- The Buccaneers' average point total in outings last year was 49.3, 6.2 points less than the total in this game.
- Rams games in 2020 averaged a total of 47.3 points, 8.2 less than the point total in this matchup.
Buccaneers stats and trends
- Tampa Bay compiled a 9-7-0 ATS record last year.
- The Buccaneers were 7-7 ATS last season when playing as at least 1-point favorites.
- Last season, nine of Tampa Bay's games went over the point total.
- The Buccaneers scored 12.3 more points per game (30.8) than the Rams allowed (18.5) last year.
- Tampa Bay was 12-7 against the spread and 15-4 overall last season when the team recorded over 18.5 points.
- The Buccaneers averaged 102.2 more yards per game (384.1) than the Rams allowed per outing (281.9) last season.
- Tampa Bay was 12-6 against the spread and 15-3 overall when the team churned out more than 281.9 yards last season.
- The Buccaneers had 17 giveaways last year, while the Rams had 22 takeaways.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest odds on this matchup.
Rams stats and trends
- Los Angeles covered nine times in 16 matchups with a spread last year.
- When playing as at least 1-point underdogs last season, the Rams had an ATS record of 3-3.
- A total of four of Los Angeles' games last year hit the over.
- Last season the Rams racked up just 1.1 more points per game (23.3) than the Buccaneers surrendered (22.2).
- Los Angeles was 8-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall last season when the team notched more than 22.2 points.
- The Rams averaged 49.9 more yards per game (377) than the Buccaneers gave up per outing (327.1) last season.
- Los Angeles was 9-3 against the spread and 9-3 overall when the team churned out more than 327.1 yards last season.
- The Rams had 25 turnovers last season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Buccaneers.
Home and road insights
- Los Angeles was 6-2 overall, and 5-3 against the spread, at home last year.
- As 1-point underdogs or greater at home last season, the Rams were 4-3 ATS.
- In eight home games last season, Los Angeles did not go over the total.
- The average total in Rams home games last season was 46.9 points, 8.6 fewer than this outing's over/under (55.5).
- Tampa Bay was 4-4 against the spread, and 6-2 overall, away from home last season.
- Last season, as 1-point favorites or more on the road, the Buccaneers were 4-3 ATS.
- Tampa Bay went over the total in five of eight away games last year.
- The average total in Buccaneers away games last season was 48.4 points, 7.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (55.5).
Powered by Data Skrive.