Sun Belt foes square off when the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (2-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) visit the Georgia Southern Eagles (1-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. Louisiana is favored by two touchdowns. The over/under is set at 54 points for the outing.

Odds for Louisiana vs. Georgia Southern

Favorite Spread Total Louisiana -14 54

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana and its opponents have scored at least 54 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this year.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.6, is 7.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 7.3 points under the 61.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Ragin' Cajuns games this season feature an average total of 59.7 points, a number 5.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 50.5 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 3.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Louisiana Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Louisiana has one win against the spread.

This season, the Ragin' Cajuns have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 14 points or more.

Louisiana's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Ragin' Cajuns put up 4.7 fewer points per game (31.3) than the Eagles allow (36.0).

The Ragin' Cajuns average 95.7 fewer yards per game (438.0) than the Eagles give up per contest (533.7).

The Ragin' Cajuns have turned the ball over three times this season, three more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (0).

Georgia Southern Stats and Trends

So far this season Georgia Southern is winless against the spread.

The Eagles have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 14 points or more.

This season the Eagles score 10.0 fewer points per game (15.3) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (25.3).

The Eagles collect 68.7 fewer yards per game (330.0) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up per outing (398.7).

The Eagles have two turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Ragin' Cajuns.

