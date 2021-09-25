Oddsmakers heavily favor the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-2, 0-0 C-USA) when they host the North Texas Mean Green (1-2, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in a matchup between C-USA opponents at Joe Aillet Stadium. Louisiana Tech is favored by 10.5 points. This game has an over/under of 64.5 points.
Odds for Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Louisiana Tech
-10.5
64.5
Over/Under Insights
- Louisiana Tech and its opponents have combined to go over 64.5 points in all three games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59.4, is 5.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 68.4 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 3.9 more than the 64.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 62.8, 1.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 64.5 .
- In 2021, games involving the Mean Green have averaged a total of 66.5 points, 2.0 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends
- Louisiana Tech has covered the spread on two occasions this year.
- This season, the Bulldogs are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.
- Louisiana Tech's games this year have gone over the total in three out of three opportunities.
- The Bulldogs average 38.7 points per game, 9.0 more than the Mean Green surrender per matchup (29.7).
- Louisiana Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it scores more than 29.7 points.
- The Bulldogs rack up 20.4 fewer yards per game (433.3) than the Mean Green allow per matchup (453.7).
- This year, the Bulldogs have four turnovers, four fewer than the Mean Green have takeaways (8).
North Texas Stats and Trends
- So far this year North Texas is winless against the spread.
- This year, the Mean Green are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.
- The Mean Green put up 20.7 points per game, 18.0 fewer than the Bulldogs allow (38.7).
- The Mean Green average 118.0 fewer yards per game (417.7) than the Bulldogs allow per matchup (535.7).
- The Mean Green have five giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have seven takeaways .
Season Stats
|Louisiana Tech
|Stats
|North Texas
38.7
Avg. Points Scored
20.7
38.7
Avg. Points Allowed
29.7
433.3
Avg. Total Yards
417.7
535.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
453.7
4
Giveaways
5
7
Takeaways
8