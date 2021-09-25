Sep 4, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback Austin Kendall (10) leaves the field for a down after losing his helmet during a play against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers heavily favor the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-2, 0-0 C-USA) when they host the North Texas Mean Green (1-2, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in a matchup between C-USA opponents at Joe Aillet Stadium. Louisiana Tech is favored by 10.5 points. This game has an over/under of 64.5 points.

Odds for Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas

Favorite Spread Total Louisiana Tech -10.5 64.5

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana Tech and its opponents have combined to go over 64.5 points in all three games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59.4, is 5.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 68.4 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 3.9 more than the 64.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 62.8, 1.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 64.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Mean Green have averaged a total of 66.5 points, 2.0 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

Louisiana Tech has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

This season, the Bulldogs are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

Louisiana Tech's games this year have gone over the total in three out of three opportunities.

The Bulldogs average 38.7 points per game, 9.0 more than the Mean Green surrender per matchup (29.7).

Louisiana Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it scores more than 29.7 points.

The Bulldogs rack up 20.4 fewer yards per game (433.3) than the Mean Green allow per matchup (453.7).

This year, the Bulldogs have four turnovers, four fewer than the Mean Green have takeaways (8).

North Texas Stats and Trends

So far this year North Texas is winless against the spread.

This year, the Mean Green are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

The Mean Green put up 20.7 points per game, 18.0 fewer than the Bulldogs allow (38.7).

The Mean Green average 118.0 fewer yards per game (417.7) than the Bulldogs allow per matchup (535.7).

The Mean Green have five giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have seven takeaways .

Season Stats