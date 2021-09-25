Sep 17, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield (right) celebrates a touchdown with tight end Francis Sherman (left) against the UCF Knights during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers project a tight game between ACC opponents when the Louisville Cardinals (2-1, 0-0 ACC) visit the Florida State Seminoles (0-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. Florida State is a 1.5-point underdogs. The total has been set at 60.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Louisville vs. Florida State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Louisville -1.5 60.5

Over/Under Insights

Florida State and its opponents have combined to score more than 60.5 points in one game this season.

Saturday's over/under is 5.5 points higher than the combined 55 PPG average of the two teams.

The 59 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.5 fewer than the 60.5 total in this contest.

The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 64.8 points per game in 2021, 4.3 more than Saturday's total.

The 60.5 total in this game is 2.0 points above the 58.5 average total in Seminoles games this season.

Louisville Stats and Trends

So far this year Louisville has one win against the spread.

The Cardinals have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 1.5 points or more.

The Cardinals average 32.0 points per game, the same number the Seminoles surrender.

The Cardinals rack up only 10.6 more yards per game (432.3) than the Seminoles give up per outing (421.7).

Louisville is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out over 421.7 yards.

The Cardinals have four giveaways this season, while the Seminoles have four takeaways .

Florida State Stats and Trends

So far this year Florida State has one win against the spread.

This season, the Seminoles have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Florida State's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Seminoles average 23.0 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the Cardinals give up (27.0).

The Seminoles rack up 42.0 fewer yards per game (364.7) than the Cardinals allow per outing (406.7).

The Seminoles have turned the ball over 10 times this season, six more turnovers than the Cardinals have forced (4).

