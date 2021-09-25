Sep 18, 2021; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Max Johnson (14) throws a pass against Central Michigan Chippewas linebacker Troy Brown (8) at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Clause/The Advertiser via USA TODAY NETWORK

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-1, 0-0 SEC) are slight, 2.5-point underdogs in a home SEC matchup against the LSU Tigers (2-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. The total has been set at 56 points for this matchup.

Odds for LSU vs. Mississippi State

Favorite Spread Total LSU -2.5 56

Over/Under Insights

LSU and its opponents have combined for 56 points just two times this season.

Mississippi State and its opponents have combined to score more than 56 points in two games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 10.0 points lower than the two team's combined 66 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 47 points per game, 9.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Tigers and their opponents have scored an average of 65.2 points per game in 2021, 9.2 more than Saturday's total.

The 57.2 PPG average total in Bulldogs games this season is 1.2 points more than this game's over/under.

LSU Stats and Trends

Thus far this season LSU has one win against the spread.

The Tigers have been favored by 2.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

LSU's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Tigers rack up 11.7 more points per game (36.7) than the Bulldogs allow (25.0).

When LSU records more than 25.0 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Tigers average 73.0 more yards per game (389.7) than the Bulldogs give up per outing (316.7).

When LSU totals over 316.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year, the Tigers have two turnovers, four fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (6).

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Mississippi State has one win against the spread.

Mississippi State's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Bulldogs rack up 7.3 more points per game (29.3) than the Tigers allow (22.0).

Mississippi State is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.0 points.

The Bulldogs collect 406.3 yards per game, 107.6 more yards than the 298.7 the Tigers allow.

In games that Mississippi State churns out more than 298.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over one more time (5 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Season Stats