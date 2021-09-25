Maryland vs. Kent State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 17, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley is hugged after the Terrapins defeated the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Maryland Terrapins (3-0) are two-touchdown favorites on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-2). The over/under for the game is set at 71.

Odds for Maryland vs. Kent State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Maryland -14 71

Over/Under Insights

Maryland and its opponents have not yet combined for more than 71 points -- this matchup's point total -- in a game this year.

Kent State's games have yet to go over 71 points this season.

The two teams combine to average 63 points per game, 8.0 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 40.7 points per game, 30.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Terrapins games have an average total of 57.5 points this season, 13.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 71 over/under in this game is 6.8 points higher than the 64.2 average total in Golden Flashes games this season.

Maryland Stats and Trends

Maryland has two wins against the spread in three games this year.

This season, the Terrapins won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 14 points or more.

Maryland's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Terrapins score 10.3 more points per game (37.3) than the Golden Flashes surrender (27.0).

Maryland is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 27.0 points.

The Terrapins rack up 517.0 yards per game, 84.7 more yards than the 432.3 the Golden Flashes allow per contest.

Maryland is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals more than 432.3 yards.

The Terrapins have two giveaways this season, while the Golden Flashes have 10 takeaways .

Kent State Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Kent State has one win against the spread.

The Golden Flashes have been underdogs by 14 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Kent State's games this season have not gone over any of three set point totals.

The Golden Flashes average 25.7 points per game, 12.0 more than the Terrapins allow (13.7).

The Golden Flashes rack up 164.0 more yards per game (432.7) than the Terrapins give up per contest (268.7).

In games that Kent State piles up over 268.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Golden Flashes have three giveaways this season, while the Terrapins have six takeaways .

Season Stats