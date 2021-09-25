Sep 18, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (4) runs with the ball during the second half against Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Aaron Brule (3) during the second half at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the Memphis Tigers (3-0) the advantage on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the UTSA Roadrunners (3-0). Memphis is favored by 3 points. The total is 66.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Memphis vs. UTSA

Favorite Spread Total Memphis -3 66.5

Over/Under Insights

UTSA has combined with its opponents to score more than 66.5 points in one game this season.

Saturday's total is 15.5 points lower than the two team's combined 82 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 20.2 points above the 46.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Tigers games have an average total of 64.0 points this season, 2.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Roadrunners have averaged a total of 59.2 points, 7.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Memphis Stats and Trends

Memphis has one win against the spread in three games this season.

The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 3 points or more.

The Tigers put up 42.7 points per game, 28.4 more than the Roadrunners give up per contest (14.3).

When Memphis records more than 14.3 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Tigers average 258.6 more yards per game (504.3) than the Roadrunners allow per outing (245.7).

Memphis is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up more than 245.7 yards.

The Tigers have three giveaways this season, while the Roadrunners have five takeaways .

UTSA Stats and Trends

UTSA has covered the spread every time thus far this season.

The Roadrunners have been underdogs by 3 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

UTSA's games this season have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Roadrunners rack up 7.3 more points per game (39.3) than the Tigers give up (32.0).

When UTSA puts up more than 32.0 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Roadrunners collect 23.6 fewer yards per game (458.7) than the Tigers allow per contest (482.3).

The Roadrunners have turned the ball over four times this season, two more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (2).

Season Stats