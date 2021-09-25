Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami (FL) Hurricanes (1-2) host the FCS Central Connecticut State Blue Devils on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Hurricanes are heavily favored by 46.5 points in the outing. The total has been set at 54.5 points for this game.

Odds for Miami (FL) vs. Cent. Conn. St.

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Miami (FL) -46.5 54.5

Over/Under Insights

Miami (FL) and its opponents have combined for 54.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this year.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 35.6, is 18.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 14.8 points fewer than the 69.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Hurricanes games this season feature an average total of 58 points, a number 3.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Blue Devils have averaged a total of 57.8 points, 3.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Miami (FL) Stats and Trends

Miami (FL) is winless against the spread this season.

Miami (FL)'s games this year have not hit the over on any of three set point totals.

The Hurricanes rack up 18.3 points per game, 16.0 fewer than the Blue Devils give up per matchup (34.3).

The Hurricanes rack up 360.3 yards per game, 54.6 more yards than the 305.7 the Blue Devils give up per matchup.

Miami (FL) is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out more than 305.7 yards.

This year, the Hurricanes have turned the ball over seven times, seven more than the Blue Devils' takeaways (0).

Cent. Conn. St. Stats and Trends

So far this season Cent. Conn. St. is winless against the spread.

The Blue Devils rack up 17.7 fewer points per game (17.3) than the Hurricanes surrender (35).

The Blue Devils average 114.3 fewer yards per game (312.7) than the Hurricanes give up (427).

This season the Blue Devils have zero turnovers, two fewer than the Hurricanes have takeaways (2).

Season Stats