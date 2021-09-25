Sep 11, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker during the second quarter against the Youngstown State Penguins at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-2, 0-0 Big Ten) are 5-point underdogs in a road conference matchup against the No. 20 Michigan State Spartans (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Spartan Stadium. A 53.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

Odds for Michigan State vs. Nebraska

Favorite Spread Total Michigan State -5 53.5

Over/Under Insights

Michigan State has combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points in all three games this season.

Nebraska has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points in a game this season.

Saturday's total is 15.3 points lower than the two team's combined 68.8 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 33.1 points per game, 20.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Spartans games have an average total of 51.5 points this season, 2.0 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 53.5-point total for this game is 3.8 points below the 57.3 points per game average total in Cornhuskers games this season.

Michigan State Stats and Trends

Michigan State has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

The Spartans have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 5 points or more.

Michigan State's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Spartans score 23.5 more points per game (39.3) than the Cornhuskers allow (15.8).

When Michigan State scores more than 15.8 points, it is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Spartans average 520.0 yards per game, 173.7 more yards than the 346.3 the Cornhuskers allow per contest.

Michigan State is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals over 346.3 yards.

This year, the Spartans have two turnovers, three fewer than the Cornhuskers have takeaways (5).

Nebraska Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Nebraska has two wins against the spread.

The Cornhuskers have been underdogs by 5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Nebraska's games this season have not eclipsed the over/under yet in three opportunities.

The Cornhuskers average 12.2 more points per game (29.5) than the Spartans surrender (17.3).

Nebraska is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 17.3 points.

The Cornhuskers collect 100.0 more yards per game (481.3) than the Spartans give up per matchup (381.3).

In games that Nebraska picks up over 381.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This season the Cornhuskers have turned the ball over five times, while the Spartans have forced 5 turnovers.

Season Stats