The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-2, 0-0 Big Ten) are 5-point underdogs in a road conference matchup against the No. 20 Michigan State Spartans (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Spartan Stadium. A 53.5-point over/under is set for the contest.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Michigan State vs. Nebraska
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Michigan State
-5
53.5
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan State has combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points in all three games this season.
- Nebraska has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points in a game this season.
- Saturday's total is 15.3 points lower than the two team's combined 68.8 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 33.1 points per game, 20.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Spartans games have an average total of 51.5 points this season, 2.0 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 53.5-point total for this game is 3.8 points below the 57.3 points per game average total in Cornhuskers games this season.
Michigan State Stats and Trends
- Michigan State has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
- The Spartans have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 5 points or more.
- Michigan State's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).
- The Spartans score 23.5 more points per game (39.3) than the Cornhuskers allow (15.8).
- When Michigan State scores more than 15.8 points, it is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Spartans average 520.0 yards per game, 173.7 more yards than the 346.3 the Cornhuskers allow per contest.
- Michigan State is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals over 346.3 yards.
- This year, the Spartans have two turnovers, three fewer than the Cornhuskers have takeaways (5).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Michigan State at SISportsbook.
Nebraska Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Nebraska has two wins against the spread.
- The Cornhuskers have been underdogs by 5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
- Nebraska's games this season have not eclipsed the over/under yet in three opportunities.
- The Cornhuskers average 12.2 more points per game (29.5) than the Spartans surrender (17.3).
- Nebraska is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 17.3 points.
- The Cornhuskers collect 100.0 more yards per game (481.3) than the Spartans give up per matchup (381.3).
- In games that Nebraska picks up over 381.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- This season the Cornhuskers have turned the ball over five times, while the Spartans have forced 5 turnovers.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Michigan State
|Stats
|Nebraska
39.3
Avg. Points Scored
29.5
17.3
Avg. Points Allowed
15.8
520.0
Avg. Total Yards
481.3
381.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
346.3
2
Giveaways
5
5
Takeaways
5