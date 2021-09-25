The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) are 20.5-point underdogs in a road Big Ten matchup against the No. 19 Michigan Wolverines (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Michigan Stadium. This game has an over/under of 50 points.
Odds for Michigan vs. Rutgers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Michigan
-20.5
50
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan and its opponents have scored at least 50 points only twice this year.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 88, is 38.0 points above Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 27.4 points greater than the 22.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Wolverines games this season feature an average total of 56.5 points, a number 6.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Scarlet Knights have averaged a total of 48.0 points, 2.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Michigan Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Michigan is undefeated against the spread.
- The Wolverines have been favored by 20.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).
- This year, the Wolverines rack up 35.7 more points per game (47.0) than the Scarlet Knights allow (11.3).
- When Michigan puts up more than 11.3 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Wolverines rack up 514.7 yards per game, 254.0 more yards than the 260.7 the Scarlet Knights allow per matchup.
- Michigan is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team amasses more than 260.7 yards.
- This year, the Wolverines have zero turnovers, eight fewer than the Scarlet Knights have takeaways (8).
Rutgers Stats and Trends
- Rutgers has two wins against the spread in three games this season.
- The Scarlet Knights average 29.7 more points per game (41.0) than the Wolverines surrender (11.3).
- When Rutgers scores more than 11.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Scarlet Knights average 61.7 more yards per game (350.7) than the Wolverines give up (289.0).
- In games that Rutgers churns out more than 289.0 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Scarlet Knights have zero giveaways this season, while the Wolverines have two takeaways .
Season Stats
|Michigan
|Stats
|Rutgers
47.0
Avg. Points Scored
41.0
11.3
Avg. Points Allowed
11.3
514.7
Avg. Total Yards
350.7
289.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
260.7
0
Giveaways
0
2
Takeaways
8