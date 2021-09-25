Sep 18, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Isaiah Gash (41) rushes in the second half against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) are 20.5-point underdogs in a road Big Ten matchup against the No. 19 Michigan Wolverines (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Michigan Stadium. This game has an over/under of 50 points.

Odds for Michigan vs. Rutgers

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Michigan -20.5 50

Over/Under Insights

Michigan and its opponents have scored at least 50 points only twice this year.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 88, is 38.0 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 27.4 points greater than the 22.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Wolverines games this season feature an average total of 56.5 points, a number 6.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Scarlet Knights have averaged a total of 48.0 points, 2.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Michigan Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Michigan is undefeated against the spread.

The Wolverines have been favored by 20.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Wolverines rack up 35.7 more points per game (47.0) than the Scarlet Knights allow (11.3).

When Michigan puts up more than 11.3 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Wolverines rack up 514.7 yards per game, 254.0 more yards than the 260.7 the Scarlet Knights allow per matchup.

Michigan is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team amasses more than 260.7 yards.

This year, the Wolverines have zero turnovers, eight fewer than the Scarlet Knights have takeaways (8).

Rutgers Stats and Trends

Rutgers has two wins against the spread in three games this season.

The Scarlet Knights average 29.7 more points per game (41.0) than the Wolverines surrender (11.3).

When Rutgers scores more than 11.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Scarlet Knights average 61.7 more yards per game (350.7) than the Wolverines give up (289.0).

In games that Rutgers churns out more than 289.0 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Scarlet Knights have zero giveaways this season, while the Wolverines have two takeaways .

Season Stats