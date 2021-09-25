Minnesota vs. Bowling Green College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 18, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Treyson Potts (3) carries the ball past Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Guy Thomas (1) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1) are an overwhelming 31-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Bowling Green Falcons (1-2). The contest's over/under is 51.

Odds for Minnesota vs. Bowling Green

Favorite Spread Total Minnesota -31 51

Over/Under Insights

Minnesota and its opponents have combined for 51 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this season.

Bowling Green's games have yet to go over 51 points this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48, is three points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is four points above the 47 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Golden Gophers games this season feature an average total of 56.5 points, a number 5.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 51 over/under in this game is 0.8 points higher than the 50.2 average total in Falcons games this season.

Minnesota Stats and Trends

Minnesota has one win against the spread in three games this year.

Minnesota's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

The Golden Gophers average 7.4 more points per game (30.7) than the Falcons give up (23.3).

When Minnesota scores more than 23.3 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Golden Gophers collect 378.7 yards per game, 29.7 more yards than the 349 the Falcons give up per matchup.

In games that Minnesota amasses over 349 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year, the Golden Gophers have two turnovers, three fewer than the Falcons have takeaways (5).

Bowling Green Stats and Trends

Bowling Green has covered the spread every time thus far this season.

This season, the Falcons won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 31 points or more.

Bowling Green's games this year have not hit the over on any of three set point totals.

The Falcons average 17.3 points per game, 6.4 fewer than the Golden Gophers give up (23.7).

The Falcons average just eight fewer yards per game (291.7) than the Golden Gophers give up per contest (299.7).

Bowling Green is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out more than 299.7 yards.

The Falcons have three giveaways this season, while the Golden Gophers have five takeaways .

Season Stats