The Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1) are an overwhelming 31-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Bowling Green Falcons (1-2). The contest's over/under is 51.
Odds for Minnesota vs. Bowling Green
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Minnesota
-31
51
Over/Under Insights
- Minnesota and its opponents have combined for 51 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this season.
- Bowling Green's games have yet to go over 51 points this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48, is three points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is four points above the 47 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Golden Gophers games this season feature an average total of 56.5 points, a number 5.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 51 over/under in this game is 0.8 points higher than the 50.2 average total in Falcons games this season.
Minnesota Stats and Trends
- Minnesota has one win against the spread in three games this year.
- Minnesota's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).
- The Golden Gophers average 7.4 more points per game (30.7) than the Falcons give up (23.3).
- When Minnesota scores more than 23.3 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Golden Gophers collect 378.7 yards per game, 29.7 more yards than the 349 the Falcons give up per matchup.
- In games that Minnesota amasses over 349 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This year, the Golden Gophers have two turnovers, three fewer than the Falcons have takeaways (5).
Bowling Green Stats and Trends
- Bowling Green has covered the spread every time thus far this season.
- This season, the Falcons won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 31 points or more.
- Bowling Green's games this year have not hit the over on any of three set point totals.
- The Falcons average 17.3 points per game, 6.4 fewer than the Golden Gophers give up (23.7).
- The Falcons average just eight fewer yards per game (291.7) than the Golden Gophers give up per contest (299.7).
- Bowling Green is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out more than 299.7 yards.
- The Falcons have three giveaways this season, while the Golden Gophers have five takeaways .
Season Stats
|Minnesota
|Stats
|Bowling Green
30.7
Avg. Points Scored
17.3
23.7
Avg. Points Allowed
23.3
378.7
Avg. Total Yards
291.7
299.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
349
2
Giveaways
3
5
Takeaways
5