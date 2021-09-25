Sep 11, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eliah Drinkwitz walks off the field following the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers project a close game when the Missouri Tigers (2-1) play the Boston College Eagles (3-0) as just 1.5-point favorites on Saturday, September 25, 2021. The total is 58 points for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Missouri vs. Boston College

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Missouri -1.5 58

Over/Under Insights

Missouri and its opponents have combined to go over the current 58-point total in all three games this season.

The two teams combine to score 81.6 points per game, 23.6 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 18.7 points more than the 39.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Tigers games this season feature an average total of 58.7 points, a number 0.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 56.3 points, 1.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Missouri Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Missouri is winless against the spread.

This season, the Tigers are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.

Missouri's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

This year, the Tigers put up 30.0 more points per game (40.3) than the Eagles surrender (10.3).

Missouri is 0-3 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 10.3 points.

The Tigers average 259.4 more yards per game (513.7) than the Eagles give up per contest (254.3).

In games that Missouri piles up more than 254.3 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Tigers have one giveaway this season, while the Eagles have five takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Missouri at SISportsbook.

Boston College Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Boston College has one win against the spread.

The Eagles average 41.3 points per game, 12.3 more than the Tigers allow (29).

Boston College is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team records more than 29 points.

The Eagles collect 50 fewer yards per game (405.7) than the Tigers allow (455.7).

When Boston College picks up over 455.7 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Eagles have three giveaways this season, while the Tigers have five takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats