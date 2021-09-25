The New England Patriots (1-1) are small favorites (-2.5) against the New Orleans Saints (1-1) on Sunday, September 26, 2021. The over/under is set at 42.5.
Odds for Patriots vs. Saints
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Patriots
-2.5
42.5
Over/under insights
- Of 16 games last year, New England played seven with more than 42.5 points scored, its current matchup's point total.
- Last year, 11 of New Orleans' 18 matchups went over 42.5 total points scored.
- The Patriots and the Saints combined to average 8.0 more points per game a season ago than the total of 42.5 set for this game.
- Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 43.2 points per game last season, 0.7 more than the over/under in this game.
- The average total the Patriots had set in matchups last year was 2.3 more points than this outing's point total.
- The average over/under for Saints games in 2020 was 5.3 more points than the point total of 42.5 for this outing.
Patriots stats and trends
- New England covered seven times in 16 games with a spread last season.
- The Patriots covered the spread three times last season (3-4 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- Last season, five of New England's games went over the point total.
- Last year, the Patriots averaged just 0.7 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Saints allowed (21.1).
- New England was 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall last season when the team put up over 21.1 points.
- The Patriots averaged only 16.4 more yards per game (327.3) than the Saints allowed per contest (310.9) last season.
- When New England piled up over 310.9 yards last year, the team was 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- The Patriots turned the ball over 19 times last year, seven fewer than the Saints forced turnovers (26).
Saints stats and trends
- New Orleans compiled a 9-7-0 ATS record last season.
- The Saints covered the spread once when an underdog by 2.5 points or more last season (in two opportunities).
- New Orleans and its opponents combined to go over the point total 10 out of 16 times last year.
- The Saints racked up eight more points per game (30.1) than the Patriots gave up (22.1) last season.
- When New Orleans scored over 22.1 points last season, it was 8-6 against the spread and 11-3 overall.
- The Saints averaged 376.4 yards per game last year, 22.6 more yards than the 353.8 the Patriots gave up per matchup.
- New Orleans was 6-6 against the spread and 9-3 overall when the team amassed more than 353.8 yards last season.
- The Saints had 17 giveaways last season, while the Patriots had 22 takeaways.
Home and road insights
- New England was 5-3 against the spread, and 5-3 overall, at home last season.
- At home last season, the Patriots were 3-2 ATS as 2.5-point favorites or greater.
- Last season, in eight home games, New England hit the over twice.
- Patriots home games last season averaged 44.9 total points, 2.4 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).
- New Orleans was 5-3 against the spread, and 6-2 overall, on the road last season.
- Last year, as 2.5-point underdogs or more on the road, the Saints were 4-3 ATS.
- Last year, in eight road games, New Orleans went over the total four times.
- Last season, Saints away games averaged 45.4 points, 2.9 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).
