New England Patriots vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 19, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) reacts after scoring a rushing touchdown during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots (1-1) are small favorites (-2.5) against the New Orleans Saints (1-1) on Sunday, September 26, 2021. The over/under is set at 42.5.

Odds for Patriots vs. Saints

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Patriots -2.5 42.5

Over/under insights

Of 16 games last year, New England played seven with more than 42.5 points scored, its current matchup's point total.

Last year, 11 of New Orleans' 18 matchups went over 42.5 total points scored.

The Patriots and the Saints combined to average 8.0 more points per game a season ago than the total of 42.5 set for this game.

Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 43.2 points per game last season, 0.7 more than the over/under in this game.

The average total the Patriots had set in matchups last year was 2.3 more points than this outing's point total.

The average over/under for Saints games in 2020 was 5.3 more points than the point total of 42.5 for this outing.

Patriots stats and trends

New England covered seven times in 16 games with a spread last season.

The Patriots covered the spread three times last season (3-4 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Last season, five of New England's games went over the point total.

Last year, the Patriots averaged just 0.7 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Saints allowed (21.1).

New England was 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall last season when the team put up over 21.1 points.

The Patriots averaged only 16.4 more yards per game (327.3) than the Saints allowed per contest (310.9) last season.

When New England piled up over 310.9 yards last year, the team was 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Patriots turned the ball over 19 times last year, seven fewer than the Saints forced turnovers (26).

Saints stats and trends

New Orleans compiled a 9-7-0 ATS record last season.

The Saints covered the spread once when an underdog by 2.5 points or more last season (in two opportunities).

New Orleans and its opponents combined to go over the point total 10 out of 16 times last year.

The Saints racked up eight more points per game (30.1) than the Patriots gave up (22.1) last season.

When New Orleans scored over 22.1 points last season, it was 8-6 against the spread and 11-3 overall.

The Saints averaged 376.4 yards per game last year, 22.6 more yards than the 353.8 the Patriots gave up per matchup.

New Orleans was 6-6 against the spread and 9-3 overall when the team amassed more than 353.8 yards last season.

The Saints had 17 giveaways last season, while the Patriots had 22 takeaways.

Home and road insights

New England was 5-3 against the spread, and 5-3 overall, at home last season.

At home last season, the Patriots were 3-2 ATS as 2.5-point favorites or greater.

Last season, in eight home games, New England hit the over twice.

Patriots home games last season averaged 44.9 total points, 2.4 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

New Orleans was 5-3 against the spread, and 6-2 overall, on the road last season.

Last year, as 2.5-point underdogs or more on the road, the Saints were 4-3 ATS.

Last year, in eight road games, New Orleans went over the total four times.

Last season, Saints away games averaged 45.4 points, 2.9 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

