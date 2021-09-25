New York Giants vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Atlanta Falcons (0-2) are 3-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the New York Giants (0-2). A total of 47.5 points has been set for this game.

Odds for Giants vs. Falcons

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Giants -3 47.5

Over/under insights

New York played two games with over 47.5 points scored, its current matchup's point total, last season.

Eight of Atlanta's 16 games last season went over 47.5 total points scored.

The two teams averaged a combined 5.2 fewer points per game (42.3) a season ago than this game's over/under of 47.5 points.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 0.7 more points per game last season (48.2) than this matchup's total of 47.5 points.

The average over/under the Giants had set in matchups last year was 2.2 less points than this outing's point total.

The average point total for the Falcons in 2020 was 3.9 points higher than this game's over/under.

Giants stats and trends

New York went 9-7-0 ATS last season.

The Giants were favored by 3 points or more last season once, and failed to cover the spread.

New York and its opponents combined to hit the over three out of 16 times last season.

The Giants racked up 17.5 points per game last season, 8.4 fewer than the Falcons surrendered per contest (25.9).

When New York recorded more than 25.9 points last season, it was 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Giants collected 98.8 fewer yards per game (299.6) than the Falcons allowed per contest (398.4) last season.

The Giants turned the ball over 22 times last year, one more turnover than the Falcons forced (21).

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta won seven games against the spread last year, while failing to cover nine times.

The Falcons had an ATS record of 5-4 when playing as at least 3-point underdogs last season.

In Atlanta's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times.

Last season the Falcons racked up just 2.5 more points per game (24.8) than the Giants allowed (22.3).

Atlanta was 6-3 against the spread and 4-5 overall in games when it recorded over 22.3 points last year.

The Falcons racked up only 19.1 more yards per game (368.4) than the Giants gave up (349.3) per outing last season.

When Atlanta churned out over 349.3 yards last season, the team was 6-5 against the spread and 3-8 overall.

The Falcons had 18 giveaways last year, while the Giants had 22 takeaways.

Home and road insights

New York was 3-5 overall, and 3-5 against the spread, at home last year.

New York hit the over twice in eight home games last season.

The average total in Giants home games last season was 44.6 points, 2.9 fewer than this outing's over/under (47.5).

Last year away from home, Atlanta was 4-4 against the spread and 2-6 overall.

In three of eight road games last season, Atlanta went over the total.

The average point total in Falcons away games last season was 52.4 points, 4.9 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

