ACC rivals square off when the No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels (2-1, 0-0 ACC) visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. North Carolina is favored by 12.5 points. The contest has an over/under of 65 points.

Odds for North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech

Favorite Spread Total North Carolina -12.5 65

Over/Under Insights

North Carolina and its opponents have combined for 65 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this season.

Georgia Tech's games have yet to go over 65 points this season.

Saturday's total is 2.4 points lower than the two team's combined 67.4 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 23.0 points above the 42 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Tar Heels and their opponents have scored an average of 66.0 points per game in 2021, 1.0 more than Saturday's total.

The 54.2 PPG average total in Yellow Jackets games this season is 10.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

North Carolina Stats and Trends

North Carolina has covered the spread twice this season.

The Tar Heels have been favored by 12.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

North Carolina's games this year have gone over the point total two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

The Tar Heels average 25.0 more points per game (42.7) than the Yellow Jackets surrender (17.7).

North Carolina is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.7 points.

The Tar Heels average 267.6 more yards per game (553.3) than the Yellow Jackets allow per contest (285.7).

When North Carolina piles up over 285.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Tar Heels have five giveaways this season, while the Yellow Jackets have five takeaways .

Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

Georgia Tech has two wins against the spread in three games this year.

This season, the Yellow Jackets won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 12.5 points or more.

Georgia Tech's games this season have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

This season the Yellow Jackets rack up just 0.4 more points per game (24.7) than the Tar Heels surrender (24.3).

The Yellow Jackets average 383.3 yards per game, just 3.0 more than the 380.3 the Tar Heels give up.

In games that Georgia Tech churns out more than 380.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Yellow Jackets have turned the ball over two times, three fewer times than the Tar Heels have forced turnovers (5).

Season Stats