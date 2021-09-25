ACC rivals square off when the No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels (2-1, 0-0 ACC) visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. North Carolina is favored by 12.5 points. The contest has an over/under of 65 points.
Odds for North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
North Carolina
-12.5
65
Over/Under Insights
- North Carolina and its opponents have combined for 65 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this season.
- Georgia Tech's games have yet to go over 65 points this season.
- Saturday's total is 2.4 points lower than the two team's combined 67.4 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 23.0 points above the 42 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Tar Heels and their opponents have scored an average of 66.0 points per game in 2021, 1.0 more than Saturday's total.
- The 54.2 PPG average total in Yellow Jackets games this season is 10.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.
North Carolina Stats and Trends
- North Carolina has covered the spread twice this season.
- The Tar Heels have been favored by 12.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- North Carolina's games this year have gone over the point total two times in three opportunities (66.7%).
- The Tar Heels average 25.0 more points per game (42.7) than the Yellow Jackets surrender (17.7).
- North Carolina is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.7 points.
- The Tar Heels average 267.6 more yards per game (553.3) than the Yellow Jackets allow per contest (285.7).
- When North Carolina piles up over 285.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Tar Heels have five giveaways this season, while the Yellow Jackets have five takeaways .
Georgia Tech Stats and Trends
- Georgia Tech has two wins against the spread in three games this year.
- This season, the Yellow Jackets won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 12.5 points or more.
- Georgia Tech's games this season have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).
- This season the Yellow Jackets rack up just 0.4 more points per game (24.7) than the Tar Heels surrender (24.3).
- The Yellow Jackets average 383.3 yards per game, just 3.0 more than the 380.3 the Tar Heels give up.
- In games that Georgia Tech churns out more than 380.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Yellow Jackets have turned the ball over two times, three fewer times than the Tar Heels have forced turnovers (5).
Season Stats
|North Carolina
|Stats
|Georgia Tech
42.7
Avg. Points Scored
24.7
24.3
Avg. Points Allowed
17.7
553.3
Avg. Total Yards
383.3
380.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
285.7
5
Giveaways
2
5
Takeaways
5