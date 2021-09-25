The Northern Illinois Huskies (1-2) host the FCS Maine Black Bears on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. The Huskies are heavily favored by 21 points in the game. The over/under is set at 62.5.
Odds for Northern Illinois vs. Maine
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Northern Illinois
-21
62.5
Over/Under Insights
- Northern Illinois and its opponents have scored at least 62.5 points just twice this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 45.7, is 16.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 20.5 points lower than the 83 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Huskies games this season is 52.2, 10.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 62.5 .
- The 61.5 PPG average total in Black Bears games this season is 1.0 point fewer than this game's over/under.
Northern Illinois Stats and Trends
- Northern Illinois has covered the spread one time this year.
- Northern Illinois' games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).
- The Huskies rack up 13.3 fewer points per game (25.0) than the Black Bears surrender (38.3).
- The Huskies average 328.3 yards per game, 93.4 fewer yards than the 421.7 the Black Bears allow per contest.
- This year, the Huskies have turned the ball over five times, five more than the Black Bears' takeaways (0).
Maine Stats and Trends
- Maine has not covered the spread yet this season.
- The Black Bears have been underdogs by 21 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- The Black Bears average 20.7 points per game, 24.0 fewer than the Huskies give up (44.7).
- The Black Bears rack up 214.4 fewer yards per game (262.3) than the Huskies allow (476.7).
- The Black Bears have turned the ball over zero times, two fewer times than the Huskies have forced turnovers (2).
Season Stats
|Northern Illinois
|Stats
|Maine
25.0
Avg. Points Scored
20.7
44.7
Avg. Points Allowed
38.3
328.3
Avg. Total Yards
262.3
476.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
421.7
5
Giveaways
0
2
Takeaways
0