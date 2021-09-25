Sep 4, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies wide receiver Tyrice Richie (3) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jenn Finch-USA TODAY Sports

The Northern Illinois Huskies (1-2) host the FCS Maine Black Bears on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. The Huskies are heavily favored by 21 points in the game. The over/under is set at 62.5.

Odds for Northern Illinois vs. Maine

Favorite Spread Total Northern Illinois -21 62.5

Over/Under Insights

Northern Illinois and its opponents have scored at least 62.5 points just twice this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 45.7, is 16.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 20.5 points lower than the 83 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Huskies games this season is 52.2, 10.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 62.5 .

The 61.5 PPG average total in Black Bears games this season is 1.0 point fewer than this game's over/under.

Northern Illinois Stats and Trends

Northern Illinois has covered the spread one time this year.

Northern Illinois' games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

The Huskies rack up 13.3 fewer points per game (25.0) than the Black Bears surrender (38.3).

The Huskies average 328.3 yards per game, 93.4 fewer yards than the 421.7 the Black Bears allow per contest.

This year, the Huskies have turned the ball over five times, five more than the Black Bears' takeaways (0).

Maine Stats and Trends

Maine has not covered the spread yet this season.

The Black Bears have been underdogs by 21 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

The Black Bears average 20.7 points per game, 24.0 fewer than the Huskies give up (44.7).

The Black Bears rack up 214.4 fewer yards per game (262.3) than the Huskies allow (476.7).

The Black Bears have turned the ball over zero times, two fewer times than the Huskies have forced turnovers (2).

Season Stats