The Ohio Bobcats (0-3) are overwhelming 14.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Northwestern Wildcats (1-2). The over/under is set at 47.5 points for the contest.

Odds for Northwestern vs. Ohio

Favorite Spread Total Northwestern -14.5 47.5

Over/Under Insights

Northwestern and its opponents have combined for 47.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this year.

Ohio has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 39, is 8.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 12.5 points lower than the 60 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Wildcats games this season is 47, 0.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 47.5 .

The 47.5-point total for this game is 6.3 points below the 53.8 points per game average total in Bobcats games this season.

Northwestern Stats and Trends

So far this season Northwestern is winless against the spread.

The Wildcats have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 14.5 points or more.

Northwestern's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

The Wildcats average 22.7 points per game, 12.6 fewer than the Bobcats give up per contest (35.3).

The Wildcats collect 75 fewer yards per game (360.7), than the Bobcats allow per outing (435.7).

The Wildcats have turned the ball over six more times (7 total) than the Bobcats have forced a turnover (1) this season.

Ohio Stats and Trends

Ohio has not covered the spread yet this season.

This year, the Bobcats are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 14.5 points or more.

Ohio's games this season have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

The Bobcats average 16.3 points per game, 8.4 fewer than the Wildcats surrender (24.7).

The Bobcats average 111.7 fewer yards per game (301) than the Wildcats allow (412.7).

This year the Bobcats have two turnovers, three fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (5).

