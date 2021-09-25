Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) evades Tulsa Golden Hurricane cornerback Travon Fuller (2) and Tulsa Golden Hurricane safety Bryson Powers (21) during the second half of Saturday's NCAA Division I football game on September 18, 2021. Ohio State won the game 41-20. Osu21tlsa Bjp 1072

The No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes (2-1) are big 48.5-point favorites on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Akron Zips (1-2). The over/under is 66.5 for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Akron

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Ohio State -48.5 66.5

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State and its opponents have scored at least 66.5 points or more only once this season.

Akron's games have gone over 66.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's total is 5.5 points higher than the combined 61 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 68.4 points per game, 1.9 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Buckeyes games this season is 63.5, 3.0 points fewer than Saturday's total of 66.5 .

The 66.5 total in this game is 14.0 points higher than the 52.5 average total in Zips games this season.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

Ohio State has one win against the spread in three games this season.

Ohio State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

This year, the Buckeyes score just 1.7 fewer points per game (38.0) than the Zips give up (39.7).

Ohio State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 39.7 points.

The Buckeyes rack up 144.6 more yards per game (538.3) than the Zips allow per outing (393.7).

In games that Ohio State piles up over 393.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year, the Buckeyes have turned the ball over four times, three more than the Zips' takeaways (1).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ohio State at SISportsbook.

Akron Stats and Trends

Akron has covered the spread once this year.

Akron's games this season have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

The Zips rack up 5.7 fewer points per game (23.0) than the Buckeyes allow (28.7).

The Zips rack up 376.0 yards per game, 95.3 fewer yards than the 471.3 the Buckeyes give up.

The Zips have turned the ball over three times, one fewer times than the Buckeyes have forced turnovers (4).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats