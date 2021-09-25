The No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes (2-1) are big 48.5-point favorites on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Akron Zips (1-2). The over/under is 66.5 for this game.
Odds for Ohio State vs. Akron
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Ohio State
-48.5
66.5
Over/Under Insights
- Ohio State and its opponents have scored at least 66.5 points or more only once this season.
- Akron's games have gone over 66.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- Saturday's total is 5.5 points higher than the combined 61 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 68.4 points per game, 1.9 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Buckeyes games this season is 63.5, 3.0 points fewer than Saturday's total of 66.5 .
- The 66.5 total in this game is 14.0 points higher than the 52.5 average total in Zips games this season.
Ohio State Stats and Trends
- Ohio State has one win against the spread in three games this season.
- Ohio State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).
- This year, the Buckeyes score just 1.7 fewer points per game (38.0) than the Zips give up (39.7).
- Ohio State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 39.7 points.
- The Buckeyes rack up 144.6 more yards per game (538.3) than the Zips allow per outing (393.7).
- In games that Ohio State piles up over 393.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- This year, the Buckeyes have turned the ball over four times, three more than the Zips' takeaways (1).
Akron Stats and Trends
- Akron has covered the spread once this year.
- Akron's games this season have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).
- The Zips rack up 5.7 fewer points per game (23.0) than the Buckeyes allow (28.7).
- The Zips rack up 376.0 yards per game, 95.3 fewer yards than the 471.3 the Buckeyes give up.
- The Zips have turned the ball over three times, one fewer times than the Buckeyes have forced turnovers (4).
Season Stats
|Ohio State
|Stats
|Akron
38.0
Avg. Points Scored
23.0
28.7
Avg. Points Allowed
39.7
538.3
Avg. Total Yards
376.0
471.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
393.7
4
Giveaways
3
4
Takeaways
1