Sep 11, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley (right) and Western Carolina Catamounts head coach Kerwin Bell (left) shake hands after the game at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers massively favor the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) when they host the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in a matchup between Big 12 opponents at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Oklahoma is favored by 17 points. The over/under for the outing is set at 56.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. West Virginia

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Oklahoma -17 56.5

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma and its opponents have scored at least 56.5 points only twice this year.

West Virginia's games have gone over 56.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

Saturday's total is 28.8 points lower than the two team's combined 85.3 points per game average.

The 34 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 22.5 fewer than the 56.5 over/under in this contest.

Sooners games this season feature an average total of 65.8 points, a number 9.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 56.5 over/under in this game is 3.0 points above the 53.5 average total in Mountaineers games this season.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

Oklahoma has one win against the spread in three games this year.

The Sooners have been favored by 17 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Oklahoma's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

The Sooners average 46.3 points per game, 29.3 more than the Mountaineers surrender per matchup (17.0).

Oklahoma is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.0 points.

The Sooners collect 487.3 yards per game, 180.6 more yards than the 306.7 the Mountaineers give up per contest.

When Oklahoma totals over 306.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Sooners have turned the ball over two times, while the Mountaineers have forced two.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oklahoma at SISportsbook.

West Virginia Stats and Trends

West Virginia has two wins against the spread in three games this year.

West Virginia's games this year have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Mountaineers average 22.0 more points per game (39.0) than the Sooners give up (17.0).

West Virginia is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 17.0 points.

The Mountaineers average 412.0 yards per game, 92.7 more yards than the 319.3 the Sooners give up.

West Virginia is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team churns out more than 319.3 yards.

This year the Mountaineers have turned the ball over seven times, while the Sooners have forced 7 turnovers.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats