Sep 18, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3 runs the ball against Boise State Broncos defensive end Isaiah Bagnah (30) during the second half at Albertsons Stadium. Oklahoma State won 21-20. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) are 5.5-point favorites when they host the No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) in conference action on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium. The point total for the game is set at 46.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Oklahoma State -5.5 46.5

Over/Under Insights

Kansas State and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55, is 8.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 35.4 points per game, 11.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 54.3 points, a number 7.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 53.0 points, 6.5 more than the set total in this contest.

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

So far this season Oklahoma State has one win against the spread.

The Cowboys have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 5.5 points or more.

The Cowboys score 24.0 points per game, 8.3 more than the Wildcats give up per outing (15.7).

When Oklahoma State scores more than 15.7 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Cowboys average 56.7 more yards per game (336.7) than the Wildcats allow per matchup (280.0).

In games that Oklahoma State totals over 280.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Cowboys have five turnovers, one fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (6).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oklahoma State at SISportsbook.

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Kansas State has two wins against the spread in three games this season.

Kansas State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

This year the Wildcats rack up 11.3 more points per game (31.0) than the Cowboys give up (19.7).

Kansas State is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.7 points.

The Wildcats average 374.0 yards per game, 45.3 more yards than the 328.7 the Cowboys allow.

In games that Kansas State totals over 328.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over one more time (5 total) than the Cowboys have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats