Sep 18, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Ty Thompson (17) throws a pass during the second half against the Stony Brook Seawolves at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won 48-7. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Wildcats (0-3, 0-0 Pac-12) are 28.5-point underdogs in a road Pac-12 matchup against the No. 3 Oregon Ducks (3-0, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Autzen Stadium. A 58.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Oregon vs. Arizona

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Oregon -28.5 58.5

Over/Under Insights

Oregon and its opponents have combined for 58.5 points or more only once this year.

Arizona's games have yet to go over 58.5 points this season.

Saturday's over/under is 4.2 points higher than the combined 54.3 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 11.1 points more than the 47.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Ducks and their opponents have scored an average of 60.2 points per game in 2021, 1.7 more than Saturday's total.

The 58.5 total in this game is 7.0 points above the 51.5 average total in Wildcats games this season.

Oregon Stats and Trends

Oregon has one win against the spread in three games this season.

This season, the Ducks are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 28.5 points or more.

Oregon's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Ducks put up 38.0 points per game, 10.3 more than the Wildcats give up per contest (27.7).

When Oregon puts up more than 27.7 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Ducks collect 79.0 more yards per game (433.0) than the Wildcats give up per contest (354.0).

In games that Oregon totals more than 354.0 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Ducks have one giveaway this season, while the Wildcats have three takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oregon at SISportsbook.

Arizona Stats and Trends

Arizona has one win against the spread in three games this year.

Arizona's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Wildcats rack up 3.4 fewer points per game (16.3) than the Ducks allow (19.7).

The Wildcats average 339.0 yards per game, 79.7 fewer yards than the 418.7 the Ducks allow.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over five times, three fewer times than the Ducks have forced turnovers (8).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats