The No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0) are heavily favored by 30.5 points over the FCS Villanova Wildcats on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Beaver Stadium. The point total is set at 54.5 for the contest.

Odds for Penn State vs. Villanova

Favorite Spread Total Penn State -30.5 54.5

Over/Under Insights

Penn State and its opponents have combined for 54.5 points or more just once this year.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 74.6, is 20.1 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 25.3 points per game, 29.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Nittany Lions games have an average total of 53.8 points this season, 0.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 54.5 total in this game is 6.2 points above the 48.3 average total in Wildcats games this season.

Penn State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Penn State is 3-0-0 this year.

Penn State's games this year have not hit the over yet in three opportunities.

The Nittany Lions score 18.3 more points per game (29.3) than the Wildcats surrender (11).

When Penn State scores more than 11 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Nittany Lions rack up 395.3 yards per game, 210.6 more yards than the 184.7 the Wildcats allow per matchup.

When Penn State totals more than 184.7 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Nittany Lions have turned the ball over one time this season, one more turnover than the Wildcats have forced (0).

Villanova Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Villanova has one win against the spread.

This year the Wildcats rack up 31.0 more points per game (45.3) than the Nittany Lions give up (14.3).

Villanova is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 14.3 points.

The Wildcats rack up 112.4 more yards per game (454.7) than the Nittany Lions allow (342.3).

This season the Wildcats have zero turnovers, six fewer than the Nittany Lions have takeaways (6).

