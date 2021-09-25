The Pittsburgh Panthers (2-1) host the FCS New Hampshire Wildcats on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Panthers are heavily favored by 29.5 points in the contest. The contest has a 53.5-point over/under.
Odds for Pittsburgh vs. New Hampshire
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Pittsburgh
-29.5
53.5
Over/Under Insights
- Pittsburgh has combined with its opponents to put up more than 53.5 points in all three games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 68.3 points per game, 14.8 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 44.3 points per game, 9.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Panthers games this season is 56.8, 3.3 points above Saturday's over/under of 53.5.
- The 53.5 total in this game is 11 points above the 42.5 average total in Wildcats games this season.
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread in three games this year.
- The Panthers have been favored by 29.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the total in three out of three opportunities.
- The Panthers put up 28.3 more points per game (44.3) than the Wildcats give up (16).
- Pittsburgh is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 16 points.
- The Panthers rack up 494.7 yards per game, 45.7 more yards than the 449 the Wildcats give up per contest.
- Pittsburgh is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out over 449 yards.
- The Panthers have turned the ball over five more times (5 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (0) this season.
New Hampshire Stats and Trends
- New Hampshire has one win against the spread in three games this year.
- The Wildcats score 24 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the Panthers give up (28.3).
- The Wildcats collect 22 fewer yards per game (344.7) than the Panthers give up per matchup (366.7).
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over zero times, four fewer times than the Panthers have forced turnovers (4).
Season Stats
|Pittsburgh
|Stats
|New Hampshire
44.3
Avg. Points Scored
24
28.3
Avg. Points Allowed
16
494.7
Avg. Total Yards
344.7
366.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
449
5
Giveaways
0
4
Takeaways
0