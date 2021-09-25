Pittsburgh vs. New Hampshire College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Israel Abanikanda (2) congratulates tight end Lucas Krull (7) after Krull scored a touchdown against the Western Michigan Broncos during the third quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Panthers (2-1) host the FCS New Hampshire Wildcats on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Panthers are heavily favored by 29.5 points in the contest. The contest has a 53.5-point over/under.

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. New Hampshire

Favorite Spread Total Pittsburgh -29.5 53.5

Over/Under Insights

Pittsburgh has combined with its opponents to put up more than 53.5 points in all three games this season.

The two teams combine to score 68.3 points per game, 14.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 44.3 points per game, 9.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Panthers games this season is 56.8, 3.3 points above Saturday's over/under of 53.5.

The 53.5 total in this game is 11 points above the 42.5 average total in Wildcats games this season.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread in three games this year.

The Panthers have been favored by 29.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the total in three out of three opportunities.

The Panthers put up 28.3 more points per game (44.3) than the Wildcats give up (16).

Pittsburgh is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 16 points.

The Panthers rack up 494.7 yards per game, 45.7 more yards than the 449 the Wildcats give up per contest.

Pittsburgh is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out over 449 yards.

The Panthers have turned the ball over five more times (5 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (0) this season.

New Hampshire Stats and Trends

New Hampshire has one win against the spread in three games this year.

The Wildcats score 24 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the Panthers give up (28.3).

The Wildcats collect 22 fewer yards per game (344.7) than the Panthers give up per matchup (366.7).

The Wildcats have turned the ball over zero times, four fewer times than the Panthers have forced turnovers (4).

Season Stats