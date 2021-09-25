Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reacts on the sidelines against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

AFC North foes meet when the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) host the Cincinnati Bengals (1-1) on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh is favored by 3 points. The point total is 43.5 for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Steelers vs. Bengals

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Steelers -3 43.5

Over/under insights

Pittsburgh played 11 games with over 43.5 points scored, its current matchup's total, last year.

Last year, nine of Cincinnati's 16 games had a combined total higher than 43.5 points scored.

These teams averaged a combined 45.4 points per game a season ago, 1.9 more points than the over/under of 43.5 set for this game.

Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 46 points per game last season, 2.5 more than the point total for this game.

The average point total for Steelers games last year was 1.4 more points than the total of 43.5 in this matchup.

Bengals games in 2020 averaged a total of 45.8 points, 2.3 more than the point total in this matchup.

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh went 10-6-0 ATS last season.

The Steelers were favored by 3 points or more 12 times last season, and covered the spread in six of those contests.

Last season, eight of Pittsburgh's games went over the point total.

The Steelers averaged 26 points per game last season, comparable to the 26.5 per outing the Bengals gave up.

Pittsburgh was 8-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall last season when the team scored more than 26.5 points.

The Steelers averaged 334.6 yards per game last season, 54.6 fewer yards than the 389.2 the Bengals allowed per contest.

In games that Pittsburgh churned out over 389.2 yards last season, the team was 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Steelers turned the ball over one more time (18 total) than the Bengals forced a turnover (17) last year.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest odds on this matchup.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati covered nine times in 16 matchups with a spread last year.

The Bengals were 8-5 ATS last year when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

In Cincinnati's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times.

Last season the Bengals put up just 0.1 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Steelers gave up (19.5).

Cincinnati was 8-0 against the spread and 4-3-1 overall last season when the team put up more than 19.5 points.

The Bengals averaged only 14 more yards per game (319.8) than the Steelers gave up per contest (305.8) last year.

When Cincinnati churned out more than 305.8 yards last season, the team was 6-2 against the spread and 3-5 overall.

The Bengals had 24 giveaways last year, while the Steelers had 27 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Pittsburgh was 5-3 against the spread, and 7-1 overall, at home last season.

As 3-point favorites or greater at home last season, the Steelers were 4-3 ATS.

Last season, in eight home games, Pittsburgh went over the total five times.

Last season, Steelers home games averaged 44.3 points, 0.8 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).

On the road last season, Cincinnati was 1-6-1 overall and 4-4 against the spread.

Last season, in eight road games, Cincinnati went over the total four times.

Last season, Bengals away games averaged 46.0 points, 2.5 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.