The Purdue Boilermakers (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten) are 11-point favorites when they host the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-3, 0-0 Big Ten) in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The point total is set at 53.5.

Odds for Purdue vs. Illinois

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Purdue -11 53.5

Over/Under Insights

Purdue has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points in a game this season.

Illinois' games have gone over 53.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 53.5 points per game, an amount equal to the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 46.3 points per game, 7.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Boilermakers and their opponents have scored an average of 60.3 points per game in 2021, 6.8 more than Saturday's total.

The 53.5-point total for this game is 2.8 points below the 56.3 points per game average total in Fighting Illini games this season.

Purdue Stats and Trends

Purdue has covered the spread twice this season.

This season, the Boilermakers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 11 points or more.

Purdue's games this year have yet to go over the total in three opportunities.

The Boilermakers put up 30.7 points per game, comparable to the 30.3 per outing the Fighting Illini surrender.

The Boilermakers rack up 44.5 fewer yards per game (437.0) than the Fighting Illini give up per outing (481.5).

The Boilermakers have turned the ball over three times this season, three fewer than the Fighting Illini have forced (6).

Illinois Stats and Trends

Illinois has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

Illinois' games this season have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Fighting Illini average 6.8 more points per game (22.8) than the Boilermakers allow (16.0).

Illinois is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it records more than 16.0 points.

The Fighting Illini average 43.8 more yards per game (353.5) than the Boilermakers give up per outing (309.7).

Illinois is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team piles up more than 309.7 yards.

The Fighting Illini have turned the ball over five times this season, three more turnovers than the Boilermakers have forced (2).

Season Stats