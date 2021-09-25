Sep 11, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Rice Owls wide receiver Cedric Patterson III (4) runs the ball in the second half against the Houston Cougars at Rice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Rice Owls (0-3) are heavily favored by 34 points over the FCS Texas Southern Tigers on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Rice Stadium. This game has an over/under of 54.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Rice vs. Texas Southern

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Rice -34 54.5

Over/Under Insights

Rice and its opponents have scored at least 54.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 20, is 34.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 45.2 points lower than the 99.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Owls games have an average total of 51.2 points this season, 3.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 54.5 over/under in this game is 1.5 points above the 53.0 average total in Tigers games this season.

Rice Stats and Trends

Rice is winless against the spread this season.

Rice's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in all three opportunities.

The Owls score 45.0 fewer points per game (8.0) than the Tigers give up (53.0).

The Owls collect 89.0 fewer yards per game (268.0), than the Tigers allow per outing (357.0).

The Owls have turned the ball over seven times this season, seven more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (0).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Rice at SISportsbook.

Texas Southern Stats and Trends

This year, the Tigers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 34 points or more.

This year the Tigers score 34.7 fewer points per game (12.0) than the Owls allow (46.7).

The Tigers collect 321.5 fewer yards per game (140.5) than the Owls allow (462.0).

The Tigers have one giveaway this season, while the Owls have two takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats