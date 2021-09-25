The Rice Owls (0-3) are heavily favored by 34 points over the FCS Texas Southern Tigers on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Rice Stadium. This game has an over/under of 54.5 points.
Odds for Rice vs. Texas Southern
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Rice
-34
54.5
Over/Under Insights
- Rice and its opponents have scored at least 54.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 20, is 34.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 45.2 points lower than the 99.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Owls games have an average total of 51.2 points this season, 3.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 54.5 over/under in this game is 1.5 points above the 53.0 average total in Tigers games this season.
Rice Stats and Trends
- Rice is winless against the spread this season.
- Rice's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in all three opportunities.
- The Owls score 45.0 fewer points per game (8.0) than the Tigers give up (53.0).
- The Owls collect 89.0 fewer yards per game (268.0), than the Tigers allow per outing (357.0).
- The Owls have turned the ball over seven times this season, seven more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (0).
Texas Southern Stats and Trends
- This year, the Tigers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 34 points or more.
- This year the Tigers score 34.7 fewer points per game (12.0) than the Owls allow (46.7).
- The Tigers collect 321.5 fewer yards per game (140.5) than the Owls allow (462.0).
- The Tigers have one giveaway this season, while the Owls have two takeaways .
Season Stats
|Rice
|Stats
|Texas Southern
8.0
Avg. Points Scored
12.0
46.7
Avg. Points Allowed
53.0
268.0
Avg. Total Yards
140.5
462.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
357.0
7
Giveaways
1
2
Takeaways
0