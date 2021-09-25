Sep 18, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs running back Greg Bell (22) runs the ball against Utah Utes defensive end Van Fillinger (7) during the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego State Aztecs (3-0) host the FCS Towson Tigers on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at San Diego County Credit Union Stadium. The Aztecs are heavily favored by 23.5 points in the game. The game's point total is 41.5.

Odds for San Diego State vs. Towson

Favorite Spread Total San Diego State -23.5 41.5

Over/Under Insights

San Diego State and its opponents have scored at least 41.5 points just twice this year.

The two teams combine to average 50.3 points per game, 8.8 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 2.9 points above the 38.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Aztecs and their opponents have scored an average of 46.5 points per game in 2021, 5.0 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 43.8 points, 2.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.

San Diego State Stats and Trends

San Diego State has two wins against the spread in three games this season.

This season, the Aztecs are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 23.5 points or more.

San Diego State's games this year have hit the over two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

The Aztecs rack up 12.7 more points per game (33.0) than the Tigers surrender (20.3).

When San Diego State records more than 20.3 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Aztecs rack up only 10.0 more yards per game (355.0), than the Tigers give up per outing (345.0).

When San Diego State churns out more than 345.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Aztecs have turned the ball over four times, four more than the Tigers' takeaways (0).

Towson Stats and Trends

Towson has not covered the spread yet this year.

The Tigers average just 1.0 fewer point per game (17.3) than the Aztecs allow (18.3).

The Tigers rack up 321.3 yards per game, just 11.6 more than the 309.7 the Aztecs allow.

The Tigers have zero giveaways this season, while the Aztecs have five takeaways .

Season Stats