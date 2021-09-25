Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers (2-0) are less than a touchdown favorite (-3) on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Green Bay Packers (1-1). The total has been set at 50.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for 49ers vs. Packers

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total 49ers -3 50.5

Over/under insights

Last year, San Francisco's games finished over 50.5 points scored, its current matchup's total, five (out of 16) times.

A total of 11 Green Bay games last season (out of 18) had more than 50.5 total points scored.

The 49ers and the Packers combined to average 4.8 more points per game a season ago than the over/under of 50.5 set for this game.

The 49ers and the Packers saw their opponents average a combined 3.0 fewer points per game last season than the over/under of 50.5 set in this matchup.

The average over/under the 49ers had set in games last year was 3.4 less points than this outing's point total.

The average total for Packers games in 2020 was 0.3 more points than the point total of 50.5 in this outing.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco went 7-9-0 ATS last season.

The 49ers were favored by 3 points or more seven times last season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 16 times last season.

The 49ers averaged just 0.4 more points per game (23.5) than the Packers allowed (23.1) last year.

San Francisco was 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall last season when the team scored over 23.1 points.

The 49ers averaged 36.1 more yards per game (370.1) than the Packers gave up per contest (334) last season.

When San Francisco totaled over 334 yards last year, the team was 6-7 against the spread and 6-7 overall.

Last year the 49ers turned the ball over 31 times, 13 more than the Packers' takeaways (18).

Packers stats and trends

Green Bay covered 10 times in 16 games with a spread last year.

The Packers covered the spread when playing as at least 3-point underdogs in their only opportunity last year.

A total of nine of Green Bay's games last year went over the point total.

The Packers racked up 7.4 more points per game (31.8) than the 49ers surrendered (24.4) last season.

When Green Bay scored more than 24.4 points last year, it was 11-3 against the spread and 12-2 overall.

The Packers averaged 74.6 more yards per game (389) than the 49ers allowed per outing (314.4) last year.

When Green Bay picked up over 314.4 yards last season, the team was 11-5 against the spread and 13-3 overall.

The Packers had 11 giveaways last season, while the 49ers had 20 takeaways.

Home and road insights

San Francisco had two wins against the spread, and was 1-7 overall, at home last season.

At home last season, the 49ers were winless ATS (0-4) as 3-point favorites or greater.

Last year, in eight games at home, San Francisco went over the total four times.

49ers home games last season averaged 47.6 total points, 2.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under (50.5).

Green Bay was 5-3 against the spread, and 6-2 overall, on the road last season.

The Packers had two wins ATS (2-1) as 3-point underdogs or more on the road.

Green Bay hit the over in five of eight road games last season.

The average point total in Packers away games last season was 51.4 points, 0.9 more than this outing's over/under (50.5).

