The Seattle Seahawks (1-1) are small favorites (-2) against the Minnesota Vikings (0-2) on Sunday, September 26, 2021. The over/under is set at 55.

Odds for Seahawks vs. Vikings

Favorite Spread Total Seahawks -2 55

Over/under insights

Last year, Seattle's games finished over 55 points scored, its current matchup's total, six (out of 17) times.

Last year, eight of Minnesota's 16 matchups went over 55 total points scored.

The two teams averaged a combined 0.6 more points per game (55.6) a season ago than this matchup's total of 55 points.

The Seahawks and the Vikings saw their opponents average a combined 2.1 less points per game last season than the over/under of 55 set in this matchup.

The average over/under the Seahawks had set in games last year was 3.7 less points than this outing's point total.

The average point total for the Vikings in 2020 was 5.0 points lower than this game's over/under.

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle went 8-8-0 ATS last season.

The Seahawks covered the spread six times last season (6-8 ATS) when playing as at least 2-point favorites.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Seattle's games.

Last year, the Seahawks racked up just one fewer point per game (28.7) than the Vikings surrendered (29.7).

Seattle was 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall last season when the team notched over 29.7 points.

The Seahawks averaged 23.8 fewer yards per game (369.5) than the Vikings allowed per matchup (393.3) last year.

Seattle was 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team totaled over 393.3 yards last year.

Last year the Seahawks had 18 turnovers, four fewer than the Vikings had takeaways (22).

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota won six games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 10 times.

The Vikings had an ATS record of 4-3 when playing as at least 2-point underdogs last season.

A total of 11 of Minnesota's games last season hit the over.

The Vikings put up 3.7 more points per game (26.9) than the Seahawks allowed (23.2) last year.

Minnesota was 5-7 against the spread and 6-6 overall in games when it put up over 23.2 points last year.

The Vikings racked up only 12.7 more yards per game (393.3) than the Seahawks gave up per matchup (380.6) last year.

When Minnesota totaled more than 380.6 yards last season, the team was 5-6 against the spread and 6-5 overall.

The Vikings turned the ball over 23 times last year, one more turnover than the Seahawks forced (22).

Home and road insights

At home last season, Minnesota had two wins against the spread and was 3-5 overall.

At home last season, the Vikings had one win ATS (1-6) as 2-point underdogs or more.

Last season, in eight home games, Minnesota hit the over seven times.

Vikings home games last season averaged 49.6 total points, 5.4 fewer than this contest's over/under (55).

Seattle had two wins against the spread, and was 5-3 overall, away from home last season.

Away from home, the Seahawks had one win ATS (1-5) as 2-point favorites or more.

In eight away games last year, Seattle went over the total four times.

Last season, Seahawks away games averaged 50.9 points, 4.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (55).

