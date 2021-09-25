The Seattle Seahawks (1-1) are small favorites (-2) against the Minnesota Vikings (0-2) on Sunday, September 26, 2021. The over/under is set at 55.
Odds for Seahawks vs. Vikings
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Seahawks
-2
55
Over/under insights
- Last year, Seattle's games finished over 55 points scored, its current matchup's total, six (out of 17) times.
- Last year, eight of Minnesota's 16 matchups went over 55 total points scored.
- The two teams averaged a combined 0.6 more points per game (55.6) a season ago than this matchup's total of 55 points.
- The Seahawks and the Vikings saw their opponents average a combined 2.1 less points per game last season than the over/under of 55 set in this matchup.
- The average over/under the Seahawks had set in games last year was 3.7 less points than this outing's point total.
- The average point total for the Vikings in 2020 was 5.0 points lower than this game's over/under.
Seahawks stats and trends
- Seattle went 8-8-0 ATS last season.
- The Seahawks covered the spread six times last season (6-8 ATS) when playing as at least 2-point favorites.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Seattle's games.
- Last year, the Seahawks racked up just one fewer point per game (28.7) than the Vikings surrendered (29.7).
- Seattle was 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall last season when the team notched over 29.7 points.
- The Seahawks averaged 23.8 fewer yards per game (369.5) than the Vikings allowed per matchup (393.3) last year.
- Seattle was 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team totaled over 393.3 yards last year.
- Last year the Seahawks had 18 turnovers, four fewer than the Vikings had takeaways (22).
Vikings stats and trends
- Minnesota won six games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 10 times.
- The Vikings had an ATS record of 4-3 when playing as at least 2-point underdogs last season.
- A total of 11 of Minnesota's games last season hit the over.
- The Vikings put up 3.7 more points per game (26.9) than the Seahawks allowed (23.2) last year.
- Minnesota was 5-7 against the spread and 6-6 overall in games when it put up over 23.2 points last year.
- The Vikings racked up only 12.7 more yards per game (393.3) than the Seahawks gave up per matchup (380.6) last year.
- When Minnesota totaled more than 380.6 yards last season, the team was 5-6 against the spread and 6-5 overall.
- The Vikings turned the ball over 23 times last year, one more turnover than the Seahawks forced (22).
Home and road insights
- At home last season, Minnesota had two wins against the spread and was 3-5 overall.
- At home last season, the Vikings had one win ATS (1-6) as 2-point underdogs or more.
- Last season, in eight home games, Minnesota hit the over seven times.
- Vikings home games last season averaged 49.6 total points, 5.4 fewer than this contest's over/under (55).
- Seattle had two wins against the spread, and was 5-3 overall, away from home last season.
- Away from home, the Seahawks had one win ATS (1-5) as 2-point favorites or more.
- In eight away games last year, Seattle went over the total four times.
- Last season, Seahawks away games averaged 50.9 points, 4.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (55).
