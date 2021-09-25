Sep 11, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson sings the school alma mater after the win over the California Golden Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Iron Skillet is on the line when the TCU Horned Frogs (2-0) and the SMU Mustangs (3-0) square off on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Horned Frogs are 9.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 65.5 for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for TCU vs. SMU

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total TCU -9.5 65.5

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's over/under is 17.3 points lower than the two team's combined 82.8 points per game average.

The 36.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 28.7 fewer than the 65.5 over/under in this contest.

Horned Frogs games have an average total of 46.5 points this season, 19 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 70.3 PPG average total in Mustangs games this season is 4.8 points more than this game's over/under.

TCU Stats and Trends

The Horned Frogs have been favored by 9.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

The Horned Frogs score 20.2 more points per game (39.5) than the Mustangs allow (19.3).

When TCU puts up more than 19.3 points, it is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Horned Frogs average 24.2 more yards per game (464.5) than the Mustangs give up per outing (440.3).

The Horned Frogs have turned the ball over two times this season, five fewer than the Mustangs have forced (7).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for TCU at SISportsbook.

SMU Stats and Trends

SMU has one win against the spread in three games this season.

The Mustangs put up 25.8 more points per game (43.3) than the Horned Frogs allow (17.5).

SMU is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 17.5 points.

The Mustangs rack up 534.7 yards per game, 245.2 more yards than the 289.5 the Horned Frogs allow.

SMU is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals more than 289.5 yards.

This year the Mustangs have turned the ball over four times, two more than the Horned Frogs' takeaways (2).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats