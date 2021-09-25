Sep 4, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Temple Owls running back Edward Saydee (23) carries the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Temple Owls (1-2) are heavily favored by 31 points over the FCS Wagner Seahawks on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field. A total of 54 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Temple vs. Wagner

Favorite Spread Total Temple -31 54

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's total is 16.6 points higher than the combined 37.4 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 26.7 points lower than the 80.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Owls games this season is 54.0, a value equal to Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Seahawks have averaged a total of 46.8 points, 7.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Temple Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Temple has one win against the spread.

The Owls rack up 22.3 fewer points per game (20.7) than the Seahawks allow (43.0).

The Owls average 118.6 more yards per game (308.3) than the Seahawks give up per outing (189.7).

When Temple piles up over 189.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Owls have turned the ball over four more times (5 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (1) this season.

Wagner Stats and Trends

Wagner has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

This season the Seahawks score 21.0 fewer points per game (16.7) than the Owls give up (37.7).

The Seahawks rack up 283.4 fewer yards per game (32.3) than the Owls give up (315.7).

The Seahawks have zero giveaways this season, while the Owls have three takeaways .

Season Stats