AFC South opponents meet when the Tennessee Titans (1-1) host the Indianapolis Colts (0-2) on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Nissan Stadium. Tennessee is favored by 5.5 points. An over/under of 48 is set for the contest.

Odds for Titans vs. Colts

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Titans -5.5 48

Over/under insights

Tennessee games finished over 48 points scored, its current matchup's total, 13 times (out of 17) last year.

Nine of Indianapolis' 17 games last season went over 48 total points scored.

The Titans and the Colts combined to average 10.9 more points per game a season ago than the over/under of 48 set for this game.

The Titans and the Colts saw their opponents average a combined two more points per game last season than the point total of 48 set for this game.

The average over/under the Titans had set in games last year was 2.3 more points than this outing's point total.

The average over/under for Colts games in 2020 was the same as the 48 point total in this outing.

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee compiled a 7-9-0 record against the spread last season.

The Titans were 3-3 ATS last season when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 12 times in Tennessee's games.

The Titans put up 8.1 more points per game (30.7) than the Colts surrendered (22.6) last season.

When Tennessee recorded more than 22.6 points last year, it was 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Titans collected 64.3 more yards per game (396.4) than the Colts gave up per outing (332.1) last season.

Tennessee was 6-6 against the spread and 10-2 overall when the team churned out over 332.1 yards last season.

The Titans had 12 giveaways last season, while the Colts had 25 takeaways.

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis covered eight times in 16 matchups with a spread last year.

The Colts covered the spread when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity last season.

A total of nine of Indianapolis' games last year went over the point total.

The Colts scored 28.2 points per game last season, comparable to the 27.4 the Titans allowed.

Indianapolis was 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall last season when the team notched more than 27.4 points.

The Colts racked up 20.2 fewer yards per game (378.1) than the Titans allowed per matchup (398.3) last year.

Indianapolis was 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team amassed over 398.3 yards last season.

The Colts turned the ball over 15 times last season, eight fewer times than the Titans forced turnovers (23).

Home and road insights

At home last year, Tennessee was 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

At home last year, as 5.5-point favorites or more, the Titans had two wins ATS (2-1).

Last year, in eight games at home, Tennessee hit the over six times.

Titans home games last season averaged 50.3 total points, 2.3 more than this matchup's over/under (48).

Last season away from home, Indianapolis was 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Colts were winless ATS (0-1) on the road as 5.5-point underdogs or more.

Last season, in eight away games, Indianapolis went over the total six times.

Colts away games last season averaged 47.4 total points, 0.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under (48).

