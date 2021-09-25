Sep 18, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Zach Calzada (10) drops back to pass against the New Mexico Lobos during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies (3-0, 0-0 SEC) are favored by 6 points when they hit the road to play the No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0, 0-0 SEC) in SEC action on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. The total is 47.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Arkansas

Favorite Spread Total Texas A&M -6 47.5

Over/Under Insights

Texas A&M and its opponents have combined for 47.5 points or more only once this year.

Arkansas and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in all three games this season.

The two teams combine to average 69.3 points per game, 21.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 25.8 points above the 21.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Aggies games this season is 55.0, 7.5 points above Saturday's total of 47.5.

The 53.8 PPG average total in Razorbacks games this season is 6.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Texas A&M has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Aggies have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 6 points or more.

Texas A&M's games this year have not gone over the total in three opportunities.

The Aggies put up 12.3 more points per game (28.3) than the Razorbacks give up (16.0).

Texas A&M is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 16.0 points.

The Aggies rack up 171.6 more yards per game (437.3) than the Razorbacks give up per matchup (265.7).

When Texas A&M churns out more than 265.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Aggies have turned the ball over seven times this season, two more turnovers than the Razorbacks have forced (5).

Arkansas Stats and Trends

Arkansas has covered the spread every time thus far this year.

This season, the Razorbacks won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 6 points or more.

Arkansas' games this season have hit the over on all three set point totals.

The Razorbacks average 35.3 more points per game (41.0) than the Aggies surrender (5.7).

Arkansas is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 5.7 points.

The Razorbacks collect 253.0 more yards per game (492.3) than the Aggies give up per outing (239.3).

In games that Arkansas amasses over 239.3 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year the Razorbacks have two turnovers, two fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (4).

Season Stats