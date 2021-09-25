The No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies (3-0, 0-0 SEC) are favored by 6 points when they hit the road to play the No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0, 0-0 SEC) in SEC action on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. The total is 47.5 points for this matchup.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Texas A&M vs. Arkansas
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Texas A&M
-6
47.5
Over/Under Insights
- Texas A&M and its opponents have combined for 47.5 points or more only once this year.
- Arkansas and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in all three games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 69.3 points per game, 21.8 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 25.8 points above the 21.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Aggies games this season is 55.0, 7.5 points above Saturday's total of 47.5.
- The 53.8 PPG average total in Razorbacks games this season is 6.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Texas A&M Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Texas A&M has two wins against the spread.
- This season, the Aggies have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 6 points or more.
- Texas A&M's games this year have not gone over the total in three opportunities.
- The Aggies put up 12.3 more points per game (28.3) than the Razorbacks give up (16.0).
- Texas A&M is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 16.0 points.
- The Aggies rack up 171.6 more yards per game (437.3) than the Razorbacks give up per matchup (265.7).
- When Texas A&M churns out more than 265.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Aggies have turned the ball over seven times this season, two more turnovers than the Razorbacks have forced (5).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Texas A&M at SISportsbook.
Arkansas Stats and Trends
- Arkansas has covered the spread every time thus far this year.
- This season, the Razorbacks won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 6 points or more.
- Arkansas' games this season have hit the over on all three set point totals.
- The Razorbacks average 35.3 more points per game (41.0) than the Aggies surrender (5.7).
- Arkansas is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 5.7 points.
- The Razorbacks collect 253.0 more yards per game (492.3) than the Aggies give up per outing (239.3).
- In games that Arkansas amasses over 239.3 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year the Razorbacks have two turnovers, two fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (4).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Texas A&M
|Stats
|Arkansas
28.3
Avg. Points Scored
41.0
5.7
Avg. Points Allowed
16.0
437.3
Avg. Total Yards
492.3
239.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
265.7
7
Giveaways
2
4
Takeaways
5