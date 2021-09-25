Sep 18, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson (11) passes the ball against the Rice Owls during the first quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Longhorns (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) are 9-point favorites when they host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) in a Big 12 matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. This matchup has an over/under of 62 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Texas vs. Texas Tech

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Texas -9 62

Over/Under Insights

Texas and its opponents have not yet scored more than 62 points -- this matchup's over/under -- in a game this season.

Texas Tech's games have gone over 62 points in only one opportunity this season.

Saturday's total is 17 points lower than the two team's combined 79 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 40.6 points per game, 21.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Longhorns and their opponents score an average of 55.7 points per game, 6.3 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 62 total in this game is 5.2 points higher than the 56.8 average total in Red Raiders games this season.

Texas Stats and Trends

Texas has two wins against the spread in three games this year.

The Longhorns have been favored by 9 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Texas' games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

The Longhorns put up 39 points per game, 17.7 more than the Red Raiders surrender per outing (21.3).

Texas is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 21.3 points.

The Longhorns collect 146.3 more yards per game (437) than the Red Raiders allow per matchup (290.7).

Texas is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up more than 290.7 yards.

This year, the Longhorns have three turnovers, two fewer than the Red Raiders have takeaways (5).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Texas at SISportsbook.

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has two wins against the spread in three games this season.

Texas Tech's games this season have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

This year the Red Raiders average 20.7 more points per game (40) than the Longhorns allow (19.3).

Texas Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 19.3 points.

The Red Raiders rack up 70 more yards per game (441) than the Longhorns allow per outing (371).

Texas Tech is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals over 371 yards.

The Red Raiders have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the Longhorns have forced (3).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats