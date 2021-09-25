The Texas Longhorns (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) are 9-point favorites when they host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) in a Big 12 matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. This matchup has an over/under of 62 points.
Odds for Texas vs. Texas Tech
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Texas
-9
62
Over/Under Insights
- Texas and its opponents have not yet scored more than 62 points -- this matchup's over/under -- in a game this season.
- Texas Tech's games have gone over 62 points in only one opportunity this season.
- Saturday's total is 17 points lower than the two team's combined 79 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 40.6 points per game, 21.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Longhorns and their opponents score an average of 55.7 points per game, 6.3 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 62 total in this game is 5.2 points higher than the 56.8 average total in Red Raiders games this season.
Texas Stats and Trends
- Texas has two wins against the spread in three games this year.
- The Longhorns have been favored by 9 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.
- Texas' games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).
- The Longhorns put up 39 points per game, 17.7 more than the Red Raiders surrender per outing (21.3).
- Texas is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 21.3 points.
- The Longhorns collect 146.3 more yards per game (437) than the Red Raiders allow per matchup (290.7).
- Texas is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up more than 290.7 yards.
- This year, the Longhorns have three turnovers, two fewer than the Red Raiders have takeaways (5).
Texas Tech Stats and Trends
- Texas Tech has two wins against the spread in three games this season.
- Texas Tech's games this season have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).
- This year the Red Raiders average 20.7 more points per game (40) than the Longhorns allow (19.3).
- Texas Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 19.3 points.
- The Red Raiders rack up 70 more yards per game (441) than the Longhorns allow per outing (371).
- Texas Tech is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals over 371 yards.
- The Red Raiders have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the Longhorns have forced (3).
Season Stats
|Texas
|Stats
|Texas Tech
39
Avg. Points Scored
40
19.3
Avg. Points Allowed
21.3
437
Avg. Total Yards
441
371
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
290.7
3
Giveaways
6
3
Takeaways
5