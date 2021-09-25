Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Toledo Rockets running back Bryant Koback (22) is tackled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker JD Bertrand (27) in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Toledo Rockets (1-2, 0-0 MAC) visit the Ball State Cardinals (1-2, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in matchup between MAC opponents at Scheumann Stadium. Ball State is a 5-point underdog. The point total is set at 56.5 for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Toledo vs. Ball State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Toledo -5 56.5

Over/Under Insights

The two teams combine to average 46.7 points per game, 9.8 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 1.5 points fewer than the 58 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Rockets and their opponents have scored an average of 57.3 points per game in 2021, 0.8 more than Saturday's total.

The 55.5 PPG average total in Cardinals games this season is 1.0 point fewer than this game's over/under.

Toledo Stats and Trends

Toledo has one win against the spread in three games this year.

This season, the Rockets are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 5 points or more.

The Rockets score 8.7 fewer points per game (28.0) than the Cardinals surrender (36.7).

The Rockets collect 361.7 yards per game, 74.3 fewer yards than the 436.0 the Cardinals allow per contest.

This year, the Rockets have turned the ball over one time, while the Cardinals have forced one.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Toledo at SISportsbook.

Ball State Stats and Trends

Ball State has not covered the spread yet this season.

The Cardinals have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 5 points or more.

This season the Cardinals average just 2.6 fewer points per game (18.7) than the Rockets surrender (21.3).

The Cardinals collect 27.0 fewer yards per game (319.7) than the Rockets allow per outing (346.7).

This year the Cardinals have turned the ball over six times, while the Rockets have forced 6 turnovers.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats