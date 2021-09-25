Troy Trojans quarterback Kaleb Barker (7) is tackled by Georgia State Panthers linebacker Jordan Strachan. Dsc 5671

The Troy Trojans (2-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) visit the UL Monroe Warhawks (1-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in matchup between Sun Belt foes at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. UL Monroe is a 24-point underdog. The contest has a point total of 50.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Troy vs. UL Monroe

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Troy -24 50

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.7, is 9.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 37 points per game, 13.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Trojans and their opponents have scored an average of 56.5 points per game in 2021, 6.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 50-point over/under for this game is 3.5 points below the 53.5 points per game average total in Warhawks games this season.

Troy Stats and Trends

Troy has covered the spread one time this season.

This year, the Trojans put up 3.7 more points per game (29.7) than the Warhawks allow (26.0).

The Trojans rack up 86.2 fewer yards per game (333.3), than the Warhawks allow per contest (419.5).

This year, the Trojans have four turnovers, two fewer than the Warhawks have takeaways (6).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Troy at SISportsbook.

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

UL Monroe has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

The Warhawks have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 24 points or more.

This season the Warhawks put up per game (11.0) than the Trojans allow (11.0).

The Warhawks rack up 168.5 yards per game, 59.5 fewer yards than the 228.0 the Trojans give up.

The Warhawks have zero giveaways this season, while the Trojans have six takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats