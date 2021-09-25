The Troy Trojans (2-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) visit the UL Monroe Warhawks (1-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in matchup between Sun Belt foes at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. UL Monroe is a 24-point underdog. The contest has a point total of 50.
Odds for Troy vs. UL Monroe
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Troy
-24
50
Over/Under Insights
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.7, is 9.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 37 points per game, 13.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Trojans and their opponents have scored an average of 56.5 points per game in 2021, 6.5 more than Saturday's total.
- The 50-point over/under for this game is 3.5 points below the 53.5 points per game average total in Warhawks games this season.
Troy Stats and Trends
- Troy has covered the spread one time this season.
- This year, the Trojans put up 3.7 more points per game (29.7) than the Warhawks allow (26.0).
- The Trojans rack up 86.2 fewer yards per game (333.3), than the Warhawks allow per contest (419.5).
- This year, the Trojans have four turnovers, two fewer than the Warhawks have takeaways (6).
UL Monroe Stats and Trends
- UL Monroe has covered the spread on one occasion this season.
- The Warhawks have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 24 points or more.
- This season the Warhawks put up per game (11.0) than the Trojans allow (11.0).
- The Warhawks rack up 168.5 yards per game, 59.5 fewer yards than the 228.0 the Trojans give up.
- The Warhawks have zero giveaways this season, while the Trojans have six takeaways .
Season Stats
|Troy
|Stats
|UL Monroe
29.7
Avg. Points Scored
11.0
11.0
Avg. Points Allowed
26.0
333.3
Avg. Total Yards
168.5
228.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
419.5
4
Giveaways
0
6
Takeaways
6