Sep 18, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Tulane Green Wave head coach Willie Fritz during their game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The UAB Blazers (2-1) are 3.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Tulane Green Wave (1-2). The over/under for the outing is set at 54.5.

Odds for Tulane vs. UAB

Favorite Spread Total Tulane -3.5 54.5

Over/Under Insights

Tulane and its opponents have combined to go over 54.5 points in all three games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 13.2 points lower than the two team's combined 67.7 points per game average.

The 61 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 6.5 more than the 54.5 over/under in this contest.

The Green Wave and their opponents have scored an average of 68.2 points per game in 2021, 13.7 more than Saturday's total.

The 54.5 total in this game is 3.5 points above the 51.0 average total in Blazers games this season.

Tulane Stats and Trends

Tulane has two wins against the spread in three games this year.

The Green Wave covered the spread in their only game when favored by 3.5 points or more.

Tulane's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in all three opportunities.

This year, the Green Wave average 21.0 more points per game (41.7) than the Blazers give up (20.7).

Tulane is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 20.7 points.

The Green Wave collect 123.3 more yards per game (428.3) than the Blazers give up per outing (305.0).

Tulane is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out more than 305.0 yards.

This year, the Green Wave have turned the ball over six times, four more than the Blazers' takeaways (2).

UAB Stats and Trends

Thus far this year UAB has one win against the spread.

The Blazers have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

The Blazers average 14.3 fewer points per game (26.0) than the Green Wave give up (40.3).

The Blazers average 366.0 yards per game, 89.0 fewer yards than the 455.0 the Green Wave give up.

This year the Blazers have turned the ball over five times, while the Green Wave have forced 5 turnovers.

Season Stats