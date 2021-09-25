Sep 18, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane head coach Philip Montgomery watches a replay during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-2) are facing tough odds as 14.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (0-3). The over/under is 64 in this matchup.

Odds for Tulsa vs. Arkansas State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Tulsa -14.5 64

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's total is 13.0 points higher than the combined 51 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 72 points per game, 8.0 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Golden Hurricane games this season is 55.5, 8.5 points fewer than Saturday's total of 64 .

The 61.5 PPG average total in Red Wolves games this season is 2.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Tulsa Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Tulsa has two wins against the spread.

The Golden Hurricane rack up 20.0 points per game, 22.7 fewer than the Red Wolves give up per outing (42.7).

The Golden Hurricane rack up 432.0 yards per game, 106.7 fewer yards than the 538.7 the Red Wolves allow per contest.

The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over five times this season, two fewer than the Red Wolves have forced (7).

Arkansas State Stats and Trends

Arkansas State has one win against the spread in three games this season.

The Red Wolves have been underdogs by 14.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

This season the Red Wolves average just 1.7 more points per game (31.0) than the Golden Hurricane surrender (29.3).

Arkansas State is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team scores more than 29.3 points.

The Red Wolves rack up 80.3 more yards per game (487.0) than the Golden Hurricane give up (406.7).

Arkansas State is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up over 406.7 yards.

The Red Wolves have turned the ball over one more time (4 total) than the Golden Hurricane have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Season Stats