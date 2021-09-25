The Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-2) are facing tough odds as 14.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (0-3). The over/under is 64 in this matchup.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Tulsa vs. Arkansas State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Tulsa
-14.5
64
Over/Under Insights
- Saturday's total is 13.0 points higher than the combined 51 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 72 points per game, 8.0 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Golden Hurricane games this season is 55.5, 8.5 points fewer than Saturday's total of 64 .
- The 61.5 PPG average total in Red Wolves games this season is 2.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Tulsa Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Tulsa has two wins against the spread.
- The Golden Hurricane rack up 20.0 points per game, 22.7 fewer than the Red Wolves give up per outing (42.7).
- The Golden Hurricane rack up 432.0 yards per game, 106.7 fewer yards than the 538.7 the Red Wolves allow per contest.
- The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over five times this season, two fewer than the Red Wolves have forced (7).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Tulsa at SISportsbook.
Arkansas State Stats and Trends
- Arkansas State has one win against the spread in three games this season.
- The Red Wolves have been underdogs by 14.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- This season the Red Wolves average just 1.7 more points per game (31.0) than the Golden Hurricane surrender (29.3).
- Arkansas State is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team scores more than 29.3 points.
- The Red Wolves rack up 80.3 more yards per game (487.0) than the Golden Hurricane give up (406.7).
- Arkansas State is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up over 406.7 yards.
- The Red Wolves have turned the ball over one more time (4 total) than the Golden Hurricane have forced a turnover (3) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Tulsa
|Stats
|Arkansas State
20.0
Avg. Points Scored
31.0
29.3
Avg. Points Allowed
42.7
432.0
Avg. Total Yards
487.0
406.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
538.7
5
Giveaways
4
3
Takeaways
7