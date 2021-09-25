The No. 24 UCLA Bruins (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the Stanford Cardinal (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in matchup between Pac-12 foes at Stanford Stadium. Stanford is a 4-point underdog. The over/under is 59.5 for this game.
Odds for UCLA vs. Stanford
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UCLA
-4
59.5
Over/Under Insights
- UCLA and its opponents have scored at least 59.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this year.
- Stanford has combined with its opponents to score more than 59.5 points in two games this season.
- Saturday's total is 10.2 points lower than the two team's combined 69.7 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 50.7 points per game, 8.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Bruins and their opponents have scored an average of 67.2 points per game in 2021, 7.7 more than Saturday's total.
- The 51.8 PPG average total in Cardinal games this season is 7.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
UCLA Stats and Trends
- So far this year UCLA has two wins against the spread.
- This season, the Bruins have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 4 points or more.
- UCLA's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).
- This year, the Bruins put up 14.7 more points per game (39.7) than the Cardinal surrender (25.0).
- UCLA is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 25.0 points.
- The Bruins collect 35.7 more yards per game (419.0) than the Cardinal allow per outing (383.3).
- UCLA is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team piles up more than 383.3 yards.
- This year, the Bruins have turned the ball over three times, while the Cardinal have forced three.
Stanford Stats and Trends
- Stanford has covered the spread two times this year.
- The Cardinal have been underdogs by 4 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
- Stanford's games this season have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).
- The Cardinal score 30.0 points per game, 4.3 more than the Bruins surrender (25.7).
- Stanford is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team scores more than 25.7 points.
- The Cardinal collect 62.4 fewer yards per game (343.3) than the Bruins give up per outing (405.7).
- The Cardinal have two giveaways this season, while the Bruins have six takeaways .
Season Stats
|UCLA
|Stats
|Stanford
39.7
Avg. Points Scored
30.0
25.7
Avg. Points Allowed
25.0
419.0
Avg. Total Yards
343.3
405.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
383.3
3
Giveaways
2
6
Takeaways
3