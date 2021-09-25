Sep 18, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs defensive back Elijah Gates (2) and defensive back Evan Williams (32) celebrates after a sack against UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) in the third quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 24 UCLA Bruins (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the Stanford Cardinal (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in matchup between Pac-12 foes at Stanford Stadium. Stanford is a 4-point underdog. The over/under is 59.5 for this game.

Odds for UCLA vs. Stanford

Favorite Spread Total UCLA -4 59.5

Over/Under Insights

UCLA and its opponents have scored at least 59.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this year.

Stanford has combined with its opponents to score more than 59.5 points in two games this season.

Saturday's total is 10.2 points lower than the two team's combined 69.7 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 50.7 points per game, 8.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Bruins and their opponents have scored an average of 67.2 points per game in 2021, 7.7 more than Saturday's total.

The 51.8 PPG average total in Cardinal games this season is 7.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

UCLA Stats and Trends

So far this year UCLA has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Bruins have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 4 points or more.

UCLA's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Bruins put up 14.7 more points per game (39.7) than the Cardinal surrender (25.0).

UCLA is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 25.0 points.

The Bruins collect 35.7 more yards per game (419.0) than the Cardinal allow per outing (383.3).

UCLA is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team piles up more than 383.3 yards.

This year, the Bruins have turned the ball over three times, while the Cardinal have forced three.

Stanford Stats and Trends

Stanford has covered the spread two times this year.

The Cardinal have been underdogs by 4 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Stanford's games this season have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

The Cardinal score 30.0 points per game, 4.3 more than the Bruins surrender (25.7).

Stanford is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team scores more than 25.7 points.

The Cardinal collect 62.4 fewer yards per game (343.3) than the Bruins give up per outing (405.7).

The Cardinal have two giveaways this season, while the Bruins have six takeaways .

Season Stats