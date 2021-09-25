Sep 18, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Drake London (15) scores a touchdown against Washington State Cougars defensive back Tanner Moku (32) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. The Trojans won 45-14. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The USC Trojans (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) are 11-point favorites when they host the Oregon State Beavers (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) in a Pac-12 matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum. The point total for the game is set at 62.

Odds for USC vs. Oregon State

Favorite Spread Total USC -11 62

Over/Under Insights

USC has combined with its opponents to score more than 62 points only one time this year.

Oregon State's games have gone over 62 points in just one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 70.3, is 8.3 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 22.0 points above the 40 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Trojans games this season is 58.3, 3.7 points fewer than Saturday's total of 62 .

In 2021, games involving the Beavers have averaged a total of 64.5 points, 2.5 more than the set total in this contest.

USC Stats and Trends

Thus far this season USC has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Trojans have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 11 points or more.

USC's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Trojans put up 15.3 more points per game (34.3) than the Beavers allow (19.0).

USC is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.0 points.

The Trojans average 74.7 more yards per game (423.7) than the Beavers give up per matchup (349.0).

When USC picks up more than 349.0 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Trojans have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Beavers.

Oregon State Stats and Trends

Oregon State has covered the spread two times this season.

Oregon State's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

This season the Beavers average 15.0 more points per game (36.0) than the Trojans allow (21.0).

When Oregon State records more than 21.0 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Beavers average 453.0 yards per game, 109.7 more yards than the 343.3 the Trojans give up.

Oregon State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team churns out more than 343.3 yards.

The Beavers have three giveaways this season, while the Trojans have six takeaways .

Season Stats