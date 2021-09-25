Sep 18, 2021; Carson, California, USA; Utah Utes wide receiver Connor O'Toole (81) reacts after catching a pass in the end zone against the Utah Utes during overtime at Dignity Health Sports Park. The play would be ruled incomplete after review. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington State Cougars (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12) are 15-point underdogs in a road Pac-12 matchup with the Utah Utes (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The over/under is set at 53.5 points for the contest.

Odds for Utah vs. Washington State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Utah -15 53.5

Over/Under Insights

Washington State's games have gone over 53.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's total is 2.8 points lower than the two team's combined 56.3 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 57 points per game, 3.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The Utes and their opponents score an average of 46.5 points per game, 7.0 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Cougars have averaged a total of 64.0 points, 10.5 more than the set total in this contest.

Utah Stats and Trends

Utah has not covered the spread yet this year.

The Utes average just 2.4 fewer points per game (29.3) than the Cougars allow (31.7).

The Utes rack up 372.3 yards per game, 63.7 fewer yards than the 436.0 the Cougars allow per contest.

This year, the Utes have five turnovers, two fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (7).

Washington State Stats and Trends

So far this year Washington State is winless against the spread.

Washington State's games this season have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Cougars rack up just 1.7 more points per game (27.0) than the Utes give up (25.3).

The Cougars collect 71.7 more yards per game (367.0) than the Utes allow per matchup (295.3).

Washington State is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up over 295.3 yards.

This season the Cougars have turned the ball over six times, three more than the Utes' takeaways (3).

Season Stats