New Mexico vs. UTEP College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 10, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos linebacker Brandon Hawkins (3) strips the ball from UTEP Miners quarterback Calvin Brownholtz (7) during the second half at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State beat UTEP 54-13. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The UTEP Miners (2-1) are just 2.5-point underdogs against the New Mexico Lobos (2-1) on Saturday, September 25, 2021. The point total is 54 for the game.

Odds for New Mexico vs. UTEP

Favorite Spread Total New Mexico -2.5 54

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's over/under is 6.7 points higher than the combined 47.3 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 0.4 points more than the 53.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Lobos games have an average total of 52.5 points this season, 1.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 54-point over/under for this game is 2.5 points below the 56.5 points per game average total in Miners games this season.

New Mexico Stats and Trends

New Mexico is winless against the spread this year.

This season, the Lobos are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

The Lobos rack up 8.0 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Miners give up (28.3).

The Lobos average only 1.7 more yards per game (329.7), than the Miners give up per outing (328.0).

The Lobos have two giveaways this season, while the Miners have four takeaways .

UTEP Stats and Trends

Thus far this year UTEP has one win against the spread.

This year, the Miners are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

The Miners put up just 1.7 more points per game (27.0) than the Lobos give up (25.3).

UTEP is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 25.3 points.

The Miners rack up 99.7 more yards per game (420.0) than the Lobos allow (320.3).

When UTEP piles up over 320.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This season the Miners have turned the ball over nine times, three more than the Lobos' takeaways (6).

