The Virginia Tech Hokies (2-1) are heavily favored by 29.5 points over the FCS Richmond Spiders on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Lane Stadium. A total of 49.5 points has been set for this game.

Odds for Virginia Tech vs. Richmond

Favorite Spread Total Virginia Tech -29.5 49.5

Over/Under Insights

Virginia Tech and its opponents have not yet combined for more than 49.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- in a game this year.

The two teams combine to score 56.3 points per game, 6.8 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 34 points per game, 15.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Hokies games this season feature an average total of 56.7 points, a number 7.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 46.3 PPG average total in Spiders games this season is 3.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

Virginia Tech has two wins against the spread in three games this year.

Virginia Tech's games this year have not gone over the total in three opportunities.

The Hokies score 24.3 points per game, 7.3 more than the Spiders give up per contest (17).

When Virginia Tech scores more than 17 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Hokies rack up 28 fewer yards per game (336) than the Spiders give up per outing (364).

The Hokies have turned the ball over three more times (3 total) than the Spiders have forced a turnover (0) this season.

Richmond Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Richmond is undefeated against the spread.

The Spiders average 15 more points per game (32) than the Hokies surrender (17).

Richmond is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 17 points.

The Spiders average 58 more yards per game (415.3) than the Hokies allow (357.3).

The Spiders have zero giveaways this season, while the Hokies have six takeaways .

Season Stats