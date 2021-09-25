The Washington Huskies (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12) are 7.5-point favorites when they host the California Golden Bears (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12) in a Pac-12 matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. A 47-point over/under is set for the contest.
Odds for Washington vs. Cal
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Washington
-7.5
47
Over/Under Insights
- Cal has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.3, is 6.3 points above Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 2.6 points above the 44.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Huskies games this season is 53.0, 6.0 points above Saturday's over/under of 47.
- The 47-point total for this game is 2.3 points below the 49.3 points per game average total in Golden Bears games this season.
Washington Stats and Trends
- Washington has one win against the spread in three games this year.
- This season, the Huskies won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.
- This year, the Huskies score 5.7 fewer points per game (23.0) than the Golden Bears give up (28.7).
- The Huskies rack up 35.3 fewer yards per game (410.7) than the Golden Bears give up per matchup (446.0).
- This year, the Huskies have turned the ball over seven times, four more than the Golden Bears' takeaways (3).
Cal Stats and Trends
- Cal has covered the spread once this year.
- The Golden Bears covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 7.5 points or more.
- Cal's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).
- This season the Golden Bears rack up 14.6 more points per game (30.3) than the Huskies surrender (15.7).
- Cal is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team scores more than 15.7 points.
- The Golden Bears collect 139.6 more yards per game (435.3) than the Huskies allow (295.7).
- When Cal piles up over 295.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- This year the Golden Bears have two turnovers, one fewer than the Huskies have takeaways (3).
Season Stats
|Washington
|Stats
|Cal
23.0
Avg. Points Scored
30.3
15.7
Avg. Points Allowed
28.7
410.7
Avg. Total Yards
435.3
295.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
446.0
7
Giveaways
2
3
Takeaways
3