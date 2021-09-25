Sep 18, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Jimmy Lake and quarterback Patrick O'Brien (10) sing the school fight song after defeating the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Huskies (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12) are 7.5-point favorites when they host the California Golden Bears (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12) in a Pac-12 matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. A 47-point over/under is set for the contest.

Odds for Washington vs. Cal

Favorite Spread Total Washington -7.5 47

Over/Under Insights

Cal has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.3, is 6.3 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 2.6 points above the 44.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Huskies games this season is 53.0, 6.0 points above Saturday's over/under of 47.

The 47-point total for this game is 2.3 points below the 49.3 points per game average total in Golden Bears games this season.

Washington Stats and Trends

Washington has one win against the spread in three games this year.

This season, the Huskies won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.

This year, the Huskies score 5.7 fewer points per game (23.0) than the Golden Bears give up (28.7).

The Huskies rack up 35.3 fewer yards per game (410.7) than the Golden Bears give up per matchup (446.0).

This year, the Huskies have turned the ball over seven times, four more than the Golden Bears' takeaways (3).

Cal Stats and Trends

Cal has covered the spread once this year.

The Golden Bears covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 7.5 points or more.

Cal's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

This season the Golden Bears rack up 14.6 more points per game (30.3) than the Huskies surrender (15.7).

Cal is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team scores more than 15.7 points.

The Golden Bears collect 139.6 more yards per game (435.3) than the Huskies allow (295.7).

When Cal piles up over 295.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This year the Golden Bears have two turnovers, one fewer than the Huskies have takeaways (3).

Season Stats