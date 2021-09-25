Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Western Michigan Broncos quarterback Kaleb Eleby (5) and offensive lineman Mark Brooks (60) react leaving the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field. The Broncos won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Michigan Broncos (2-1) are 3-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the San Jose State Spartans (2-1). The contest has a point total set at 62.

Odds for Western Michigan vs. San Jose State

Favorite Spread Total Western Michigan -3 62

Over/Under Insights

Western Michigan and its opponents have combined for 62 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just once this year.

San Jose State and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 62 points in a game this season.

Saturday's total is 10.3 points higher than the combined 51.7 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to allow 48.3 points per game, 13.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Broncos and their opponents score an average of 60.7 points per game, 1.3 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Spartans have averaged a total of 59.5 points, 2.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Western Michigan Stats and Trends

Western Michigan has covered the spread twice this season.

This season, the Broncos won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Western Michigan's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Broncos rack up 28.7 points per game, 9.7 more than the Spartans allow per outing (19.0).

Western Michigan is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 19.0 points.

The Broncos average 68.7 more yards per game (413.7) than the Spartans allow per contest (345.0).

In games that Western Michigan picks up more than 345.0 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Broncos have two giveaways this season, while the Spartans have two takeaways .

San Jose State Stats and Trends

San Jose State has one win against the spread in three games this year.

This season, the Spartans are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 3 points or more.

San Jose State's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

This year the Spartans score 6.3 fewer points per game (23.0) than the Broncos give up (29.3).

The Spartans collect 37.3 more yards per game (403.3) than the Broncos allow (366.0).

When San Jose State amasses over 366.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Spartans have turned the ball over two more times (6 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Season Stats