Sep 11, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst looks on during the fourth quarter against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-0) will try to prove oddsmakers wrong when they play the No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 as 6.5-point underdogs. The total has been set at 45 points for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Wisconsin -6.5 45

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame's games have gone over 45 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.3, is 10.3 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 38.2 points per game, 6.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Badgers games this season is 51.5, 6.5 points above Saturday's total of 45.

The 56.7 PPG average total in Fighting Irish games this season is 11.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Wisconsin has covered the spread on one occasion this year.

The Badgers have been favored by 6.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

This year, the Badgers score 4.7 fewer points per game (22) than the Fighting Irish give up (26.7).

The Badgers rack up 60.5 more yards per game (441.5) than the Fighting Irish allow per matchup (381).

This year, the Badgers have four turnovers, two fewer than the Fighting Irish have takeaways (6).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Wisconsin at SISportsbook.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Notre Dame has one win against the spread.

Notre Dame's games this season have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

This season the Fighting Irish put up 21.8 more points per game (33.3) than the Badgers surrender (11.5).

Notre Dame is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team records more than 11.5 points.

The Fighting Irish rack up 407.7 yards per game, 213.2 more yards than the 194.5 the Badgers allow.

Notre Dame is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals over 194.5 yards.

The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over four times this season, three more turnovers than the Badgers have forced (1).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats