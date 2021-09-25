The Wyoming Cowboys (3-0) are big 30.5-point favorites on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the UConn Huskies (0-4). The over/under is 54 in this game.
Odds for Wyoming vs. UConn
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wyoming
-30.5
54
Over/Under Insights
- UConn and its opponents have combined to score more than 54 points in one game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.3, is 3.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 15.7 points lower than the 69.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Cowboys and their opponents score an average of 48.8 points per game, 5.2 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 56.0 PPG average total in Huskies games this season is 2.0 points more than this game's over/under.
Wyoming Stats and Trends
- So far this year Wyoming has one win against the spread.
- The Cowboys score 8.0 fewer points per game (38.0) than the Huskies give up (46.0).
- The Cowboys rack up 118.5 fewer yards per game (373.3) than the Huskies allow per matchup (491.8).
- This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over two times, while the Huskies have forced two.
UConn Stats and Trends
- UConn has one win against the spread in four games this year.
- This year, the Huskies have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 30.5 points or more.
- UConn's games this season have hit the over one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
- This year the Huskies average 11.4 fewer points per game (12.3) than the Cowboys give up (23.7).
- The Huskies average 148.4 fewer yards per game (204.3) than the Cowboys allow (352.7).
- The Huskies have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cowboys.
Season Stats
|Wyoming
|Stats
|UConn
38.0
Avg. Points Scored
12.3
23.7
Avg. Points Allowed
46.0
373.3
Avg. Total Yards
204.3
352.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
491.8
2
Giveaways
7
7
Takeaways
2