Wyoming vs. UConn College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 18, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Sean Chambers (2) and teammates celebrate a win over the Ball State Cardinals at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

The Wyoming Cowboys (3-0) are big 30.5-point favorites on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the UConn Huskies (0-4). The over/under is 54 in this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Wyoming vs. UConn

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Wyoming -30.5 54

Over/Under Insights

UConn and its opponents have combined to score more than 54 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.3, is 3.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 15.7 points lower than the 69.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Cowboys and their opponents score an average of 48.8 points per game, 5.2 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 56.0 PPG average total in Huskies games this season is 2.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Wyoming Stats and Trends

So far this year Wyoming has one win against the spread.

The Cowboys score 8.0 fewer points per game (38.0) than the Huskies give up (46.0).

The Cowboys rack up 118.5 fewer yards per game (373.3) than the Huskies allow per matchup (491.8).

This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over two times, while the Huskies have forced two.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Wyoming at SISportsbook.

UConn Stats and Trends

UConn has one win against the spread in four games this year.

This year, the Huskies have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 30.5 points or more.

UConn's games this season have hit the over one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

This year the Huskies average 11.4 fewer points per game (12.3) than the Cowboys give up (23.7).

The Huskies average 148.4 fewer yards per game (204.3) than the Cowboys allow (352.7).

The Huskies have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cowboys.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats