The Arizona Cardinals (2-0) are 8-point favorites on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-2). This matchup has an over/under of 51.5 points.
Odds for Cardinals vs. Jaguars
Over/under insights
- Arizona and its opponent combined to score over 51.5 points, the current matchup's total, in six of 16 games last year.
- Last season, seven of Jacksonville's 16 matchups went over 51.5 total points scored.
- These teams averaged a combined 44.7 points per game a season ago, 6.8 less points than the total of 51.5 set for this matchup.
- Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 2.2 more points per game last season (53.7) than this game's total of 51.5 points.
- The average total the Cardinals had set in games last year was 0.9 fewer points than this outing's point total.
- Jaguars games in 2020 averaged a total of 49.0 points, 2.5 fewer than the point total in this matchup.
Cardinals stats and trends
- Arizona put together a 7-9-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Arizona's games.
- The Cardinals scored 25.6 points per game last year, 5.2 fewer than the Jaguars gave up per matchup (30.8).
- Arizona was 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall last season when the team recorded more than 30.8 points.
- The Cardinals racked up 384.6 yards per game last year, 33.1 fewer yards than the 417.7 the Jaguars gave up per matchup.
- When Arizona totaled more than 417.7 yards last year, the team was 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Cardinals turned the ball over 21 times last season, four more turnovers than the Jaguars forced (17).
Jaguars stats and trends
- Jacksonville put together a 7-9-0 record against the spread last year.
- When playing as at least 8-point underdogs last season, the Jaguars had an ATS record of 3-4.
- Jacksonville and its opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 16 times last year.
- The Jaguars put up 19.1 points per game last year, 3.8 fewer than the Cardinals allowed (22.9).
- When Jacksonville scored more than 22.9 points last season, it was 5-2 against the spread and 1-6 overall.
- The Jaguars collected 25.8 fewer yards per game (326.1) than the Cardinals gave up (351.9) per contest last season.
- In games that Jacksonville churned out over 351.9 yards last season, the team was 4-3 against the spread and 0-7 overall.
- Last year the Jaguars turned the ball over 25 times, four more than the Cardinals' takeaways (21).
Home and road insights
- Jacksonville was 3-5 against the spread, and 1-7 overall, at home last year.
- Last season, Jacksonville went over the total in four of eight games at home.
- The average total in Jaguars home games last season was 48.9 points, 2.6 fewer than this outing's over/under (51.5).
- On the road last season, Arizona was 4-4 overall and 4-4 against the spread.
- In eight away games last year, Arizona did not go over the total.
- Cardinals away games last season averaged 50.1 total points, 1.4 fewer than this contest's over/under (51.5).
