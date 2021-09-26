Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) celebrates his touchdown catch and run against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter in Glendale, Ariz. Sept. 19, 2021. Cardinals Vs Vikings

The Arizona Cardinals (2-0) are 8-point favorites on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-2). This matchup has an over/under of 51.5 points.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Jaguars

Favorite Spread Total Cardinals -8 51.5

Over/under insights

Arizona and its opponent combined to score over 51.5 points, the current matchup's total, in six of 16 games last year.

Last season, seven of Jacksonville's 16 matchups went over 51.5 total points scored.

These teams averaged a combined 44.7 points per game a season ago, 6.8 less points than the total of 51.5 set for this matchup.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 2.2 more points per game last season (53.7) than this game's total of 51.5 points.

The average total the Cardinals had set in games last year was 0.9 fewer points than this outing's point total.

Jaguars games in 2020 averaged a total of 49.0 points, 2.5 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Cardinals stats and trends

Arizona put together a 7-9-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Arizona's games.

The Cardinals scored 25.6 points per game last year, 5.2 fewer than the Jaguars gave up per matchup (30.8).

Arizona was 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall last season when the team recorded more than 30.8 points.

The Cardinals racked up 384.6 yards per game last year, 33.1 fewer yards than the 417.7 the Jaguars gave up per matchup.

When Arizona totaled more than 417.7 yards last year, the team was 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Cardinals turned the ball over 21 times last season, four more turnovers than the Jaguars forced (17).

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville put together a 7-9-0 record against the spread last year.

When playing as at least 8-point underdogs last season, the Jaguars had an ATS record of 3-4.

Jacksonville and its opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 16 times last year.

The Jaguars put up 19.1 points per game last year, 3.8 fewer than the Cardinals allowed (22.9).

When Jacksonville scored more than 22.9 points last season, it was 5-2 against the spread and 1-6 overall.

The Jaguars collected 25.8 fewer yards per game (326.1) than the Cardinals gave up (351.9) per contest last season.

In games that Jacksonville churned out over 351.9 yards last season, the team was 4-3 against the spread and 0-7 overall.

Last year the Jaguars turned the ball over 25 times, four more than the Cardinals' takeaways (21).

Home and road insights

Jacksonville was 3-5 against the spread, and 1-7 overall, at home last year.

Last season, Jacksonville went over the total in four of eight games at home.

The average total in Jaguars home games last season was 48.9 points, 2.6 fewer than this outing's over/under (51.5).

On the road last season, Arizona was 4-4 overall and 4-4 against the spread.

In eight away games last year, Arizona did not go over the total.

Cardinals away games last season averaged 50.1 total points, 1.4 fewer than this contest's over/under (51.5).

